She said, “We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon.”