Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth At 35,000 Feet With Raghav Chadha

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Parineeti Chopra’s Karwa Chauth celebration with Raghav Chadha mid-flight brought back memories of Priyanka Chopra’s romantic story involving Nick Jonas and a plane

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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast Mid-Air Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha at 35,000 feet.

  • Raghav helped Parineeti complete the traditional fast-breaking ritual during their flight.

  • Priyanka Chopra recalled Nick Jonas taking her above the clouds to spot the moon.

Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha while travelling on a flight on Thursday. The actor shared a video of their celebration on social media, showing the couple completing the traditional ritual at 35,000 feet. Their mid-air celebration also reminded fans of a similar story once shared by Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra breaks Karwa Chauth fast with Raghav Chadha mid-flight

In the Instagram video, Parineeti and Raghav were seen looking for the moon before she broke her fast. Raghav helped her complete the ritual by offering her water and food. She wore a traditional outfit and was seen sporting sindoor.

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Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! 🤗🥰” She also praised her husband, adding, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii.”

The couple managed to celebrate the festival despite being away from the ground, turning their flight into the setting for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth story with Nick Jonas

Parineeti’s video brought back memories of Priyanka Chopra’s account of a Karwa Chauth celebration with Nick Jonas. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka recalled how the singer once helped her break her fast when clouds made it difficult to spot the moon.

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She said, “We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon.”

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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025.

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