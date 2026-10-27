Karwa Chauth 2026: What Astrology Says About Fasting And Moon Worship

One Panchang states that the Chaturthi tithi will begin at 1:06 AM on October 29 and will last till 10:09 PM in 2026. The evening Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is generally given as 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, and the expected moonrise in Delhi is around 8:17 PM. The moonrise is expected around 7:42 PM in Kolkata, and this means that devotees should check the time for their own city and not rely on a single timing for the whole country.