Durga Puja 2026: The Meaning Behind Sandhi Puja, Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach And Pushpanjali

Sindoor Khela: Meaning and Tradition

Sindoor Khela is performed on Vijaya Dashami, before the idol of Goddess Durga is taken for immersion. Married women offer vermilion, sweets and other auspicious things to the Goddess before putting sindoor on her forehead and feet. They then smear each other with vermilion, often with music, laughter and emotional farewell rituals. Sindoor is linked to marital prosperity, well-being and auspiciousness. By this ritual, women pray for the long life, health and happiness of their husbands and families. Also, the belief is that the goddess visits her parental home for a few days and then returns to her heavenly home as a daughter.