Jailer 2 Release: Fans Celebrate Release Of Rajinikanth's Film With Dance, Music And Firecrackers

P Photo Webdesk 15 October 2026 1:44 pm Published at: 15 October 2026 1:43 pm Updated on:

Jailer 2 release: The much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer hit theatres on Thursday, and fans across India are celebrating the release like a major festival. In Chennai, crowds gathered outside theatres for the first-day, first-show. Pics on social media show people with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar