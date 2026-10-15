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Jailer 2 Release: Fans Celebrate Release Of Rajinikanth's Film With Dance, Music And Firecrackers

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Jailer 2 release: The much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer hit theatres on Thursday, and fans across India are celebrating the release like a major festival. In Chennai, crowds gathered outside theatres for the first-day, first-show. Pics on social media show people with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Fans celebrate the release of actor Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer 2, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Jailer 2 release
Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth cheer as they celebrate a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Tiger Muthuvel Pandian return
A fan showers flower petals on a poster of Indian superstar Rajinikanth while celebrating a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Rajinikanths Jailer 2 in Chennai
Fans celebrate the release of actor Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer 2, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Rajinikanth Jailer 2 release in Mumbai
A fan displays her movie ticket near a cutout of Indian superstar Rajinikanth as she celebrates a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," outside a cinema hall in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Rajinikanth Jailer 2
Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth wear T-shirts bearing his image as they arrive for a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Jailer 2 Rajnikant movie
Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth, arrive to watch the screening of his latest film "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Jailer 2 Tamil Cenema
Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth, arrive to watch the screening of his latest film "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Fans of Indian superstar Rajinikanth cheer as they celebrate a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Jailer 2 Mohanlal cameo
Fans dance near a poster of Indian superstar Rajinikanth while celebrating a screening of his latest film, "Jailer 2," at a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

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