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Jailer 2 release: The much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer hit theatres on Thursday, and fans across India are celebrating the release like a major festival. In Chennai, crowds gathered outside theatres for the first-day, first-show. Pics on social media show people with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar
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