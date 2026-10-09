Navratri 2026: Auspicious Colours, Days And Their Astrological Significance

Navratri 2026: Nine Days and Colours

The 2026 Navratri colour sequence begins with orange because the festival starts on a Sunday. The sequence traditionally follows the weekday on which the festival begins, which is why the colours can change from one year to another.

The nine colours for Sharad Navratri 2026 are:

Day 1, October 11 – Orange

Day 2, October 12 – White

Day 3, October 13 – Red

Day 4, October 14 – Royal Blue

Day 5, October 15 – Yellow

Day 6, October 16 – Green

Day 7, October 17 – Grey

Day 8, October 18 – Purple

Day 9, October 19 – Peacock Green

The daily colour tradition varies across regions and communities. In some places, especially where local calendars or family traditions are followed, a slightly different colour may be used. The underlying purpose is devotion, not strict conformity.