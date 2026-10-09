Navratri 2026: Auspicious Colours, Days And Their Astrological Significance

Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival devoted to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, known as Navadurga. During Sharad Navratri 2026, devotees will worship the Goddess from October 11 to October 19, with Vijayadashami falling on October 21. Wearing a designated colour each day is a popular devotional practice that symbolises the qualities of the Goddess honoured on that day.
Colours in Navratri are linked with faith, emotion, symbolism and traditional astrological beliefs. They are not compulsory, but many devotees wear the daily colour in prayer, at Garba events, during Durga Puja visits or while decorating their homes.
Navratri 2026: Nine Days and Colours
The 2026 Navratri colour sequence begins with orange because the festival starts on a Sunday. The sequence traditionally follows the weekday on which the festival begins, which is why the colours can change from one year to another.
The nine colours for Sharad Navratri 2026 are:
Day 1, October 11 – Orange
Day 2, October 12 – White
Day 3, October 13 – Red
Day 4, October 14 – Royal Blue
Day 5, October 15 – Yellow
Day 6, October 16 – Green
Day 7, October 17 – Grey
Day 8, October 18 – Purple
Day 9, October 19 – Peacock Green
The daily colour tradition varies across regions and communities. In some places, especially where local calendars or family traditions are followed, a slightly different colour may be used. The underlying purpose is devotion, not strict conformity.
Day-Wise Navratri Colours:
Day 1: Orange - Maa Shailaputri
Orange is a symbol of enthusiasm, warmth, energy and a hopeful beginning. The first form of Durga is prayed as Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains. Orange is said to promote courage and new resolve.
Day 2: White – Maa Brahmacharini
White is the colour of purity, peace, simplicity and inner clarity. Maa Brahmacharini symbolises penance, devotion and spiritual discipline. This colour suggests a calm, focused mind.
Day 3: Red Maa Chandraghanta
Red is a colour of power, passion, courage and protection. Maa Chandraghanta is the warrior form of the goddess who removes fear and protects her devotees from evil influences. Red is a traditional colour of Shakti, or divine feminine power.
Day 4: Royal Blue — Maa Kushmanda
Royal blue signifies dignity, depth, confidence and stability. Maa Kushmanda is considered the creator of the cosmos and the source of cosmic energy. The colour is associated with strength moderated by serenity.
Day 5: Yellow – Maa Skandamata
Yellow signifies happiness, knowledge, optimism and prosperity. Maa Skandamata is worshipped as the mother of Lord Kartikeya, who is also called Skanda. Yellow means nurturing love, patience and optimism.
Day 6: Green — Maa Katyayani
Green is the colour of growth, renewal, harmony and abundance. Maa Katyayani is a fierce warrior form of Durga who is said to have defeated evil. The colour is associated with nature and balance and reminds the devotees to grow with courage.
Day 7: Grey — Maa Kalaratri
Grey is about balance, maturity and the ability to stay calm amidst chaos. The fierce form of the Goddess is called Maa Kalaratri; she destroys fear, ignorance and negativity. Grey, worn to display inner steadiness in times of trouble.
Day 8: Purple — Maa Mahagauri
Purple is the colour of spirituality, dignity, transformation and devotion. Maa Mahagauri is the symbol of purity, forgiveness and peace. The colour expresses the journey from suffering into inner peace.
Day 9: Peacock Green — Maa Siddhidatri
Peacock green is the colour of fulfilment, beauty, prosperity, and spiritual achievement. Maa Siddhidatri is believed to grant siddhis, or spiritual powers. The last day calls on devotees to acquire knowledge and use their abilities in a responsible manner.
Nine Forms Of Maa Durga And Their Colours:
The nine forms of Durga are different manifestations of divine power. Shailaputri is the symbol of stability, Brahmacharini the symbol of devotion, Chandraghanta the symbol of courage, and Kushmanda the symbol of creation. Skandamata is the symbol of motherly compassion, Katyayani the symbol of righteous actions and Kalaratri the symbol of annihilation of fear and darkness. Mahagauri symbolises purity and forgiveness, and Siddhidatri symbolises spiritual fulfilment. Hence, wearing the 9 colours is thought to be an easy way to meditate on these qualities during the festival.
For instance, on the third day, a devotee may wear red not just because it is trendy but as a personal reminder to confront one’s own challenges with bravery. On the second day, white can be a personal intention to practise calm, truthfulness and self-discipline.
Astrological Significance of Navratri Colours:
In traditional astrology, colours are often connected with planetary energies, emotions and states of mind. Bright colours like red, orange and yellow are associated with life, self-assurance and doing something. Softer colours such as white, blue and green are associated with peace, clarity, emotional balance and renewal. The nine colours of Navratri are said to be not magical but spiritually supportive. They are thought to help focus the mind, strengthen prayer and create a positive devotional atmosphere. The practice is also associated with the idea that colours can affect mood and intention.
The new season during Sharad Navratri is viewed as a favourable time for inner cleansing and spiritual discipline. Fasting, prayer, mantra recitation, Garba, Durga Puja and colour observance together help devotees direct their attention away from negativity and towards gratitude, courage and self-improvement.
Astrological associations differ between traditions, so no one colour can guarantee luck, wealth or success. The deeper value of the practice lies in devotion, ethical conduct and the cultivation of the qualities represented by the Goddess.
Lucky Colours for Each Zodiac Sign:
The Navratri colour of the day is suitable for every devotee, regardless of zodiac sign. However, people who follow astrology may also choose shades traditionally associated with their signs:
Aries: Red, orange and yellow may complement energy and leadership.
Taurus: White, green and soft pink may support calmness, comfort and balance.
Gemini: Green, yellow and light blue may encourage communication and learning.
Cancer: White, silver, cream and soft blue may support emotional peace.
Leo: Orange, gold, red and yellow may reflect confidence and vitality.
Virgo: Green, white and earthy shades may suit practical thinking and focus.
Libra: White, pink, light blue and pastel shades may encourage harmony.
Scorpio: Red, maroon, purple and deep blue may reflect determination and depth.
Sagittarius: Yellow, orange and purple may support optimism and wisdom.
Capricorn: Grey, dark blue, green and black may represent discipline and stability.
Aquarius: Royal blue, purple, grey and turquoise may encourage originality and calm.
Pisces: Yellow, white, sea green and light purple may support intuition and compassion.
These associations are traditional beliefs, not fixed rules. A person can wear the Navratri colour of the day and still select a preferred shade or accessory that feels comfortable and meaningful.
Navratri Colours: Significance and Beliefs
Navratri colours bring a visual rhythm to the festival. They unite families, workplaces, schools and communities in a shared expression of devotion. From colourful sarees and kurtas to flowers, rangoli, pandal decorations and Garba attire, these shades create an atmosphere of celebration and reverence.
The colours also offer a simple spiritual practice. Orange can remind a person to begin with enthusiasm; white can inspire peace; red can awaken courage; green can encourage renewal; and purple can turn attention toward wisdom. In this way, the colour tradition can be both cultural and personal.
Navratri 2026 will be observed from October 11 to October 19, with each day dedicated to a form of Maa Durga and a traditional colour. Orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, purple and peacock green form the nine-colour sequence for the festival.
While astrological colour beliefs may differ by region and family tradition, their purpose is to strengthen devotion and reflect the virtues of the Goddess. The most meaningful observance of Navratri is not simply wearing the right colour but practising courage, discipline, compassion, purity and gratitude in everyday life.