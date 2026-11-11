Bhai Dooj 2026: The Astrological Significance Of the Sacred Tilak Ritual

The festival is also called Yama Dwitiya because of its association with Yama, the deity of death and dharma. Traditional belief holds that a brother who receives his sister’s tilak and shares a meal at her home receives protection from untimely death and misfortune. These are devotional beliefs, not scientifically established predictions, but they express the emotional purpose of the ritual: sisters pray for their brothers’ safety, while brothers reaffirm their responsibility toward their sisters.