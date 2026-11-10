Govardhan Puja: The Significance Of Cow Worship In Hindu Astrology And Tradition

Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut or Annakoot, is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Pratipada—the day after Diwali. It commemorates Krishna’s protection of the people and cattle of Vraja beneath Govardhan Hill, and it places the cow at the centre of a larger Hindu vision of gratitude, nourishment, ecological interdependence, and spiritual prosperity.
Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The principal morning muhurat is 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM IST; for Kolkata, use a local panchang, as the exact sunrise-based timing can differ slightly.
Date and time:
The festival falls on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright lunar fortnight of Kartik. Because the tithi begins at 12:31 PM on 9 November and ends at 2:00 PM on 10 November, the udaya tithi—the tithi prevailing at sunrise—places the observance on 10 November.
Muhurat timings:
The following timings are based on the New Delhi panchang and are commonly cited for 2026.
Govardhan Puja / Annakut: Tuesday, 10 November 2026.
Pratahkala (morning) puja muhurat: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.
Abhijit muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM.
Godhuli muhurat: 5:30 PM to 5:56 PM.
Pratipada tithi: Begins 12:31 PM on 9 November; ends 2:00 PM on 10 November.
For Kolkata:
Kolkata’s local sunrise and sunset differ from Delhi’s, so the morning and evening muhurat windows may shift by a few minutes. The safest approach is to perform the puja during the morning Pratahkala window after local sunrise or use a Kolkata-specific panchang for the precise Abhijit and Godhuli timings.
The story behind the festival:
According to the traditional narrative associated with the Bhagavata Purana and later devotional literature, the people of Vraja prepared an annual offering to Indra, the deity associated with rain. Krishna asked why they should honour a distant celestial power when their daily life depended on Govardhan Hill, its pastures, water, and the cattle that sustained their households.
At Krishna’s urging, the villagers redirected their offerings toward Govardhan Hill, fed the cows and Brahmins, and circled the hill in procession. Indra, offended, sent a violent storm upon Vraja. Krishna then lifted Govardhan Hill and held it aloft like an umbrella, sheltering the villagers, their homes, and their cattle for seven days until the storm ceased.
This story is not merely a tale of divine power. It teaches that reverence belongs not only to grand cosmic forces but also to the immediate sources of life: land, water, forests, food, animals, and community. Govardhan Puja therefore becomes a festival of thanksgiving for the natural and agricultural foundations of human survival.
Why cows are worshipped:
Cow worship, or Gau Puja, is an essential part of Govardhan Puja because Krishna is closely associated with cows as Gopala and Govinda, the protector and beloved of cows. The cattle of Vraja are not just a detail in the Govardhan story. They take refuge with the villagers under the hill, and their safety is inseparable from that of the community. The cow in Hindu tradition is called Gau Mata, or the cow mother. This title identifies her as the giver of sustenance.
Milk, curd, butter and ghee form the basis for both household life and ritual worship. Specifically, ghee has been used in the Vedic fire rituals for ages, and cow dung has been traditionally used as fuel, fertiliser and for cleaning and ritual purposes. More than just an animal is the cow. She is the symbol of abundance, motherhood, patience, selfless service, and the quiet generosity of nature. In this sense, cow worship is a form of acknowledging the living beings and resources that support human life.
Cow worship in Hindu astrology:
In popular Hindu astrology and traditional belief, the cow is associated with prosperity, domestic harmony, and the removal of obstacles. She is often linked with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and auspiciousness, because the cow’s gifts—milk, ghee, and nourishment—are seen as signs of abundance and well-being.
Astrological traditions also regard Gau Puja as an act of humility and gratitude that may soften negative influences and invite blessings into the home. Devotees may offer prayers for protection from adversity, harmony in family life, and prosperity in livelihood. Such beliefs belong to the devotional and folk-astrological sphere; they should be understood as cultural and spiritual practices rather than guarantees of material outcomes.
The deeper astrological symbolism lies in the idea of alignment between human conduct and cosmic order. By caring for a living being that gives without demanding return, the devotee cultivates qualities traditionally associated with auspiciousness: compassion, gratitude, non-violence, humility, and service. In this view, prosperity is not only wealth; it is the ability to live in balance with family, community, animals, and nature.
Rituals of Gau Puja:
On Govardhan Puja, families who keep cows may bathe and clean them, decorate them with garlands, colour their horns, apply a safe tilak, and offer fresh grass, fodder, jaggery, or other cow-safe food. Aarti may be performed, followed by prayers for the health and protection of the animals.
Those without cows at home may visit a gaushala, offer fodder, or contribute to cow welfare. The essential spirit of the ritual is not possession of a cow but reverence for the qualities the cow represents: nourishment, care, patience, and selfless giving.
A distinctive Govardhan ritual is the making of a small mound from cow dung to represent Govardhan Hill. It is decorated with flowers, leaves, and offerings, and a lamp may be lit near it. This practice visually connects Krishna’s protective act, the sacred hill, and the cow’s role in agrarian life.
Hygiene matters in modern observance. Cow dung should be handled carefully and kept away from food-preparation surfaces, and hands should be washed thoroughly afterwards.
Annakut and shared abundance:
Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut, meaning “mountain of food". Devotees prepare a large vegetarian offering—often including many dishes—which is arranged before Krishna and Govardhan Hill, then distributed as prasad. In some traditions, the offering includes 56 or 108 items, symbolising overflowing gratitude and divine abundance.
The Annakut reminds devotees that food is sacred because it comes through an entire chain of dependence: soil, rain, sunlight, farmers, cattle, cooks, and community. Sharing prasad extends the festival’s message beyond ritual into social responsibility, ensuring that abundance is not hoarded but distributed.
The cow as an ecological symbol:
At its heart, Govardhan Puja affirms an ecological ethic. Krishna’s defence of the hill and its cattle teaches that human beings are not separate from nature; they depend on pastures, rainfall, soil fertility, and animal life. The festival asks people to see cattle not merely as resources but as fellow participants in a shared living system.
In an agrarian society, the cow linked the household to the field, the kitchen to the temple, and daily labour to sacred practice. Milk nourished families, bullocks supported cultivation, dung enriched soil and fuelled fires, and ghee sustained ritual offerings. The cow therefore became a living symbol of the cycle of giving and receiving.
A living ethical ideal:
Govardhan Puja endures because its message remains relevant. In a time of environmental strain, the festival invites people to reconsider their relationship with land, animals, food, and consumption. Cow worship, when understood ethically, is not about ritual display; it is a call to protect vulnerable beings, reduce waste, honour food, and live with gratitude.
The cow thus stands at the meeting point of devotion, astrology, agriculture, and ecology. She represents the sacredness of sustenance itself. Through Gau Puja, Hindus express a timeless truth: a society that honours what nourishes it becomes more compassionate, balanced, and prosperous in the fullest sense.