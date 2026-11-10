Govardhan Puja: The Significance Of Cow Worship In Hindu Astrology And Tradition

Date and time:

The festival falls on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the bright lunar fortnight of Kartik. Because the tithi begins at 12:31 PM on 9 November and ends at 2:00 PM on 10 November, the udaya tithi—the tithi prevailing at sunrise—places the observance on 10 November.

Muhurat timings:

The following timings are based on the New Delhi panchang and are commonly cited for 2026.

Govardhan Puja / Annakut: Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Pratahkala (morning) puja muhurat: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.

Abhijit muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM.

Godhuli muhurat: 5:30 PM to 5:56 PM.

Pratipada tithi: Begins 12:31 PM on 9 November; ends 2:00 PM on 10 November.

For Kolkata:

Kolkata’s local sunrise and sunset differ from Delhi’s, so the morning and evening muhurat windows may shift by a few minutes. The safest approach is to perform the puja during the morning Pratahkala window after local sunrise or use a Kolkata-specific panchang for the precise Abhijit and Godhuli timings.