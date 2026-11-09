India Women Name Squads For South Africa Tour: Smriti Mandhana To Lead; Jemimah Rodrigues Returns From Injury

Jemimah Rodrigues has been picked for India’s South Africa tour after recovering from a hamstring injury in the UK
Amanjot Kaur returns to the India set-up only for the T20Is after a long layoff since the Australia tour in February
India have named squads for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa next month
Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur are back from injury and have been picked for India’s tour of South Africa next month. Amanjot returns only for the T20Is after a long layoff that has kept her out since India’s trip to Australia in February. Rodrigues is back in all three formats after recovering from the hamstring injury she picked up in the UK during the Hundred.
India have named squads for the Test, ODI and T20I legs of the tour. The side will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa.
India Squad Changes
Renuka Singh is back in the T20I squad after missing the recent series against Zimbabwe, but she is not part of the Test or ODI groups this time.
Jintimani Kalita has held on to her ODI spot and has also been named for the lone Test. The quick bowler made her international debut in the home ODIs against Zimbabwe recently, but she does not make the T20I group.
Shreyanka Patil is still out of the T20I set-up. According to Espn, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani and Prema Rawat filled the spin slots, leaving no room for Patil.
Minnu Mani has also been left out of the T20Is. Sayali Satghare, who has played Tests and ODIs already, has been added to the T20I squad this time.
The ODI squad has just two changes, with Rodrigues and Kalita replacing Tejal Hasabnis and Renuka.
South Africa Tour Schedule
The Test in Gqeberha gets the tour under way on December 9. The ODI leg follows on December 16 in Paarl, December 19 in Cape Town and December 22 in Bloemfontein.
The T20I series starts in Benoni on December 26. The final two matches are scheduled in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30.
India will also play a 50-over warm-up match before the international fixtures start, with Benoni set to host it on December 6.
Full India Squads
Test squad — Smriti Mandhana [capt], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [wk], Yastika Bhatia [wk], Deepti Sharma [vice-capt], Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare
ODI squad — Smriti Mandhana [capt], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [wk], Yastika Bhatia [wk], Deepti Sharma [vice-capt], Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare
T20I squad — Smriti Mandhana [capt], Shafali Verma [vice-capt], Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh [wk], G. Kamalini [wk], Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare