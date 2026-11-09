Marcus Thuram Continues Scoring Form In Inter Milan's 2-0 Triumph

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 November 2026 4:56 pm

Inter Milan returned to winning ways in Serie A with a convincing 2-0 victory over Como at San Siro on Sunday, November 8. Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram struck inside the opening 20 minutes to hand Cristian Chivu’s side a commanding advantage. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Thuram released Djed Spence down the right, with the defender’s cross finding Esposito for a close-range finish. Inter doubled their lead seven minutes later after Como failed to clear Piotr Zielinski’s delivery, allowing Thuram to fire home from inside the box. Como enjoyed spells of possession after the break and threatened through Nico Paz, whose late effort struck the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough. The result ended Como’s six-match winning run across competitions and moved Inter to within one point of Serie A leaders Lazio.