Marcus Thuram Continues Scoring Form In Inter Milan's 2-0 Triumph

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Inter Milan returned to winning ways in Serie A with a convincing 2-0 victory over Como at San Siro on Sunday, November 8. Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram struck inside the opening 20 minutes to hand Cristian Chivu’s side a commanding advantage. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Thuram released Djed Spence down the right, with the defender’s cross finding Esposito for a close-range finish. Inter doubled their lead seven minutes later after Como failed to clear Piotr Zielinski’s delivery, allowing Thuram to fire home from inside the box. Como enjoyed spells of possession after the break and threatened through Nico Paz, whose late effort struck the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough. The result ended Como’s six-match winning run across competitions and moved Inter to within one point of Serie A leaders Lazio.

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Serie A: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, left, scores their opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, left, fouls Como's Nico Paz during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski, right, challenges for the ball with Como's Lucas Da Cunha during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni jumps for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu challenges for the ball with Como's Martin Baturina, right, during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Como
Como's Nico Paz, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Como vs Inter Milan
Como's Nico Paz, left, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2026-27: Inter Milan vs Como
Como's Nico Paz, left, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2026-27: Como vs Inter Milan
Como's Martin Baturina, center, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Serie A Soccer: Inter Milan vs Como
Players observe a moment of silence for Tenerife soccer player Jesus de Miguel before a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

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