In Photos | Krakow Residents Return To Square Where Deadly Shooting Left Its Mark

P Photo Webdesk 9 November 2026 1:33 pm Published at: 9 November 2026 1:32 pm Updated on:

Residents gathered at Krakow's main square on Sunday, November 8, to remember those killed in a shooting the previous day. People lit candles at the site, including one accompanied by a card reading "The City of Krakow Remembers". A Mass was held for the victims, while bullet holes remained visible in nearby windows and walls and chairs lay scattered across a cafe terrace. Forensic investigators photographed the vehicle allegedly used by the shooter. The gathering came a day after the shooting left people dead and injured, according to authorities.