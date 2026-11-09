In Photos | Krakow Residents Return To Square Where Deadly Shooting Left Its Mark
Residents gathered at Krakow's main square on Sunday, November 8, to remember those killed in a shooting the previous day. People lit candles at the site, including one accompanied by a card reading "The City of Krakow Remembers". A Mass was held for the victims, while bullet holes remained visible in nearby windows and walls and chairs lay scattered across a cafe terrace. Forensic investigators photographed the vehicle allegedly used by the shooter. The gathering came a day after the shooting left people dead and injured, according to authorities.
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