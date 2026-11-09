In Photos | Krakow Residents Return To Square Where Deadly Shooting Left Its Mark

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Residents gathered at Krakow's main square on Sunday, November 8, to remember those killed in a shooting the previous day. People lit candles at the site, including one accompanied by a card reading "The City of Krakow Remembers". A Mass was held for the victims, while bullet holes remained visible in nearby windows and walls and chairs lay scattered across a cafe terrace. Forensic investigators photographed the vehicle allegedly used by the shooter. The gathering came a day after the shooting left people dead and injured, according to authorities.

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shooting in Krakow
Candles are lit in memory of the victims at the square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Krakow shooting
A woman lights a candle at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Krakow shooting incident
Candles with a card that reads: "The City of Krakow Remembers" placed at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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shooting in Poland
Chairs lie scattered across a cafe terrace at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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A bullet hole seen in a window in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Poland Mass Shooting
People arrive at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Krakow Mass Shooting
A couple embrace in the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Krakow Market Square Shooting
People inspect bullet holes in a wall at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Shooting In Poland
A forensic investigator takes photos next to the vehicle allegedly used by a shooter who opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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A nun prays during a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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Krakow Mass Shooting
People react near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel

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