“Well, you know they (Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot) are both fighting for that. They’re very similar in terms of their policy and their view,” Trump said. He added that Eisenkot had said positive things about him, including that he “loves Trump”, but said he had not followed the latest developments closely. Trump described the contest as one between Eisenkot and “Bibi Netanyahu”, adding that both were “strong on what I do”.