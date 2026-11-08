President Isaac Herzog has tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government after 67 Knesset members recommended him, compared with 46 who backed Benjamin Netanyahu.
Eisenkot must secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers to form a government, with potential cooperation involving Arab-led parties and disagreements over military service complicating negotiations.
Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest individual party but has not secured enough recommendations to lead the government formation process.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, with forming the country's next government after he received the backing of 67 members of the Knesset during consultations with parliamentary factions. The decision gives Eisenkot the first opportunity to assemble a coalition following the October 27 general election, which left Israel's 120-member parliament without a clear governing majority and weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position.
Herzog announced his decision on Saturday after holding consultations with political leaders, including Netanyahu and Eisenkot. The President's Residence said factions representing 67 lawmakers had recommended Eisenkot for the mandate, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu, the Likud leader. A seven-member faction chose not to recommend either candidate.
Eisenkot is scheduled to receive the formal mandate at a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday, November 8, at 5 pm local time. Under Israel's Basic Law, he will have 28 days to form a government. Herzog can grant him an extension of up to 14 additional days if he needs more time.
The president's decision follows several days of consultations with representatives of parties elected to the 26th Knesset. Herzog had earlier cautioned that the number of recommendations alone did not establish who could secure a functioning majority, pointing to disagreements and mutual vetoes between political blocs.
Eisenkot Faces Challenge Of Assembling 61-Seat Majority
Although Eisenkot received 67 recommendations, he still faces the task of building a coalition capable of commanding at least 61 seats in the Knesset. His Yashar party won 21 seats in the election, while parties aligned with his political camp hold fewer than the number required for a majority. The support he received during the presidential consultations does not automatically mean all those lawmakers will join or sustain a government led by him.
The backing of Arab-led parties, including Ra'am and the Joint List, was important in securing the 67 recommendations. However, Eisenkot's potential cooperation with these parties could prove politically difficult, given opposition among some prospective coalition partners. His position on mandatory military or national service for all citizens could also complicate negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties.
Netanyahu's Likud Faces Uncertain Political Future
Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, received recommendations from factions representing 46 lawmakers. His Likud party remains the largest individual party in the Knesset, but the bloc supporting him fell short of the 61 seats needed to govern. Netanyahu has called for a broad unity government, while Eisenkot has indicated that any such arrangement would have to be formed under his leadership.
Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, entered electoral politics after serving in the country's military leadership. He launched the Yashar party in 2025 after previously being associated with Benny Gantz's political alliance. His mandate now places him at the centre of negotiations over Israel's next government, although failure to secure a parliamentary majority could lead to another round of political uncertainty.