Eisenkot Faces Challenge Of Assembling 61-Seat Majority

Although Eisenkot received 67 recommendations, he still faces the task of building a coalition capable of commanding at least 61 seats in the Knesset. His Yashar party won 21 seats in the election, while parties aligned with his political camp hold fewer than the number required for a majority. The support he received during the presidential consultations does not automatically mean all those lawmakers will join or sustain a government led by him.