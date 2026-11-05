Ra'am's recommendation does not mean the party has agreed to join an Eisenkot-led government. The party has signalled willingness to work with the opposition, although Eisenkot and other opposition leaders have previously ruled out partnering with Arab-led parties. The Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, has expressed willingness to cooperate with the opposition to remove Netanyahu but has said it does not intend to join an Eisenkot-led coalition. It could instead support the government from outside.