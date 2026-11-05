Sweety, who was detained just months after her arrival in Saudi Arabia, received no legal assistance from the Bangladesh government during her imprisonment, her father tells Outlook. The family says that Sweety had previously attributed her detention to a physical altercation. Another account, passed on to relatives by a friend in Saudi Arabia, linked the arrest to a relationship with a Bangladeshi man. Her father first spoke to Sweety a year after her imprisonment, when she informed the family that she would be sent back to Bangladesh. While Nazrul’s family declined to comment, as per reports, the 22-year-old, who spent about three years and three months in detention, would speak to the family on a call every Sunday. While the Saudi interior ministry maintains that the executions followed judicial proceedings and the necessary approvals, a former Bangladeshi diplomat who was once posted in Saudi Arabia says a charge under a cybercrime law is not necessarily the same as an allegation of sexual misconduct inside a religious institution.