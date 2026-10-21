Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Mosque Executions Put Ta’zir Law And Death Penalty Under Scrutiny

Saudi Arabia has changed some ta’zir penalties but has not abolished capital punishment. In 2020, the General Commission for the Supreme Court directed that flogging no longer be used as a ta’zir punishment, replacing it with imprisonment, a fine or both. A separate royal order ended the enforcement of ta’zir death sentences for crimes committed by minors, providing for prison terms of up to 10 years in juvenile detention facilities. These reforms did not abolish the death penalty for adults convicted under ta’zir.