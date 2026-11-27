Erdogan formally approves the Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact, completing Turkey's ratification process.
The 16-article agreement provides for mutual defence, intelligence-sharing, joint military exercises and logistical assistance.
The pact could facilitate Turkish military support to Saudi Arabia, with troop deployment requiring a separate parliamentary mandate.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has formally approved a trilateral defence agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, completing Ankara's ratification process.
The approval, announced in the country's Official Gazette on Friday, follows the Turkish parliament's ratification of the agreement on November 5. Signed in Mecca on August 7, the agreement states that an externally originating armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all, amid escalating concerns over the US-Israeli war against Iran.
The development comes ahead of a meeting between the three countries in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday.
Pakistan's Foreign Office has described the agreement as defensive in nature. At a press briefing on November 20, the ministry's spokesperson said, “The agreement is defensive in nature and is not directed against any country.”
The agreement could allow Turkey to extend military support to Saudi Arabia amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants. However, the deployment of Turkish military personnel would require a separate parliamentary mandate. A ruling-party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Ankara would submit such a mandate to parliament to authorise the deployment of military personnel to Saudi Arabia under the pact.
The pact brings together three countries with significant military and strategic importance. Turkey has NATO's second-largest military, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country. Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam's holiest sites, is also among the world's leading oil exporters.
What The Defence Agreement Covers
The 16-article agreement goes beyond its mutual-defence clause, setting out several areas in which the three countries intend to deepen military cooperation. Its provisions call for closer work on defence, the defence industry and security, alongside stronger ties between their armed forces. The pact also provides for personnel exchanges, joint training programmes and military exercises aimed at improving coordination and interoperability.
It also establishes a framework for intelligence-sharing through secure channels agreed by the three governments, subject to information-security, data-protection and confidentiality requirements. Another provision covers logistical assistance in peacetime, wartime and emergencies. This may include weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment, depending on the availability and compatibility of support services.
The agreement says the nature and extent of assistance following an armed attack would be decided after an assessment of the support required, and would depend on the resources available to the three countries.