🚨IMPORTANT🚨 Certain BJP-aligned social media handles have now leaked my passport. This is a matter of serious concern. Will the Ministry of External Affairs clarify whether such leaks of citizens’ passports are a routine affair? Has doxxing been legalised in #NewIndia? First, a BJP-aligned lowlife leaked my Delhi residential address. Then sent propagandist YouTubers who barged into my house while I was out of town. This was followed by fabricated stories about my family life and even a morphed picture of me. Now, my passport is being circulated to peddle yet another stupid, ridiculous narrative. It is precisely because of this pattern of targeted harassment that I specifically asked the SEM Court to ensure that my rent agreement is not leaked. I shall be filing a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against EVERY social media handle involved in circulating my passport. And to those who mistake the prevailing climate of impunity for permanent immunity: I am documenting every instance and every handle involved. Governments come and go. When the time comes, they will face the full wrath of law. Fleeing the country will be the only option left for them. 🙂