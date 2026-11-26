CJP co-convenor Saurav Das alleges he was stopped while travelling to Meerut to pay tribute to Ambedkar.
Das questioned the alleged restriction, asking whether garlanding Babasaheb’s statue was a crime in Uttar Pradesh.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the claim as party leaders face separate legal proceedings.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Thursday claimed that he was stopped at the Uttar Pradesh border while travelling to Meerut to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day.
In a post on X, Das alleged that he was prevented from reaching the site where Ambedkar’s statue was installed. He questioned the action, asking whether paying tribute to the social reformer had become an offence in Uttar Pradesh.
“I was on my way to Meerut to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji’s statue on Constitution Day. But I am stopped at the border and being disallowed. Is offering flowers to Babasaheb a crime in UP today?” Das wrote.
He added, “Is garlanding a statue of Babasaheb in UP a crime today? I protest against this.”
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also responded to Das’s post, questioning the alleged restrictions on his visit to Meerut to pay tribute to Ambedkar.
The incident comes amid a series of developments involving CJP leaders, including the issuance of Look Out Circulars (LOCs) by Mumbai Police and a separate inquiry into alleged discrepancies in Das’s passport details.
Passport Details Allegedly Circulated Online
A day before the alleged incident in Uttar Pradesh, Das accused social media handles allegedly aligned with the BJP of circulating his passport details.
In a post on Wednesday, he claimed that his residential address had earlier been leaked and that propagandist YouTubers had allegedly entered his house in his absence to harass him.
Das further alleged that fabricated stories about his family life and a morphed photograph of him were circulated before his passport details were shared online.
He said he would file criminal complaints against the social media handles involved and was documenting instances of alleged harassment.
LOCs Issued In Mumbai Protest Case
Earlier on Thursday, Outlook reported that Mumbai Police had issued LOCs against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das in connection with an FIR linked to the party’s unpermitted protest at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on October 2.
A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the circulars were issued because of an apprehension that the leaders might leave the country.
The FIR was registered on October 3 and names the three leaders, seven other party members and more than 400 supporters. They are accused of unlawful assembly and raising slogans in Dadar.
The case invokes Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
The Centre informed the Delhi High Court that the LOC against Das had been issued at Maharashtra Police’s request. Das had approached the court after alleging that he was stopped at Delhi airport on November 23 while travelling to the UK. The court has listed his plea for December 9.
Passport Inquiry Before Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court also heard a separate matter concerning alleged discrepancies in Das’s passport.
The Centre said authorities in Puducherry began examining his place of birth, address and parentage on August 20. A show-cause notice was issued on November 23, giving Das until November 30 to respond.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that the notice did not suspend or invalidate Das’s passport.
Das’s lawyer, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, argued that a pending passport inquiry could not by itself prevent his client from travelling abroad. He also said Das had not been informed of the reasons for the LOC or given a copy.
The LOC and passport notice are separate proceedings, with the former issued following a Maharashtra Police request and the latter arising from an inquiry into Das’s passport details.