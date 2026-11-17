Delhi High Court gives Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders a final three-week deadline to file replies in the criminal contempt case.
The proceedings stem from social media posts allegedly vilifying Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma during the Delhi excise policy case.
Justice Sharma accused Kejriwal of orchestrating a campaign against her and transferred the excise policy case to another bench.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders over the delay in filing their replies in a criminal contempt case. The court gave them a final three-week window to submit their responses, warning that no further extension would be granted.
Issuing a stern warning against any further delay, the bench said, "You are taking us for a ride."
The court also made it clear that if Kejriwal and the other respondents failed to file their replies within three weeks, their right to respond in the matter would automatically stand closed.
The case relates to remarks allegedly made against Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
What Triggered The Contempt Case?
The criminal contempt proceedings stem from social media remarks against Justice Sharma while she was hearing a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency had challenged the discharge of the accused in the Delhi excise policy case.
In May this year, Justice Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others. The action followed social media posts that were described as "vilifying" her in the context of the excise policy case.
The judge had said that the former Delhi chief minister "orchestrated a calculated campaign" to vilify her on social media instead of pursuing legal remedies.
She had also clarified that the CBI's petition challenging the discharge of all the accused in the excise policy case would be heard by another bench.
Why Did Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Object To The Posts?
Justice Sharma had taken exception to several social media posts that attributed "political allegiance" to her. She had also objected to the alleged circulation of a misleading, edited video of a speech she delivered at an educational institution in Varanasi.
"Arvind Kejriwal sought to destroy my reputation instead of availing legal remedies after I refused to recuse and a deliberate attempt to lower the court's authority can't be permitted in guise of free speech," Justice Sharma had said.
She had made clear that she was not recusing herself from the matter. Instead, she decided to transfer the excise policy case to another bench because she had already initiated contempt proceedings.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the CBI, had thanked the judge for upholding the dignity of the institution.