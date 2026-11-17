The readings follow a temporary improvement on Monday, when Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI settled at 290 at 4 pm, compared with 367 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The improvement was attributed to stronger winds and the influence of a western disturbance, which helped disperse pollutants. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported very light rainfall and drizzle at several places in the capital during the preceding 24 hours. However, experts had cautioned that the relief would be short-lived as weather conditions became less favourable for pollutant dispersion.