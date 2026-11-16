Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentences Of Two Convicts, Grants Bail

Supreme Court suspends life terms of two Bilkis Bano case convicts.
Both have spent over 17 years in prison already.
Court cites a severe handicap and unresolved questions in their appeal.
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case and granted them bail. The order, passed on October 28, was uploaded on Monday.
The two convicts, Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, have each spent more than 17 years in custody. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said the appeal raises questions of both fact and law that still need to be decided.
Why The Court Granted Relief
The bench noted the long period of incarceration and observed that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. In view of these factors and the issues involved in the appeal, the court suspended the sentences and granted bail on terms to be set by the trial court.
However, the ruling does not acquit the convicts, It only suspends their sentences while their appeal is pending.
The Background
Joshi and Modhiya are among the 11 convicts whose remission was quashed by the Supreme Court on January 8, 2024. The court had struck down the Gujarat government’s remission order, holding that Maharashtra had the authority to decide on their early release.
Bilkis Bano was five months pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Her three-year-old daughter and six other family members were killed.
The other convicts in the case are Govind Nai, Ramesh Chandana, Mitesh Bhatt, Bakabhai Vohania, Kesarbhai Vohania, Jaswant Nai, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni and Shailesh Bhatt.