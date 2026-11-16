Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Invades Pitch With Indian Flag | Watch

A fan invaded the pitch waving the Indian national flag during India's ODI against New Zealand
Virat Kohli moved away as the intruder approached him
Security personnel quickly tackled the fan and brought the situation under control
Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of an unexpected incident during India's ODI clash against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. A fan breached the security arrangements and entered the playing field while waving the Indian national flag, briefly interrupting the action.
The Indian batting superstar appeared to react in a lighthearted manner as the intruder approached the players, even moving away from him. However, the situation soon required security intervention, with a guard sprinting towards the fan and bringing him to the ground. The incident caught the attention of spectators and quickly became a talking point on social media.
Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction as Fan Invades Pitch
The incident unfolded when the spectator managed to cross the boundary and run onto the field with the Indian tricolour in his hand. Virat Kohli noticed the fan approaching and briefly pointed towards him before appearing to say, "Oye yaar."
The former India captain then jogged backwards, seemingly trying to maintain distance from the intruder. His unexpected reaction added a humorous element to an otherwise serious security breach.
The fan continued moving across the playing area as players and officials watched the situation unfold. The visuals featuring Kohli's reaction soon attracted attention online, with fans discussing the unusual moment.
While Kohli's reaction grabbed attention, security personnel were quick to respond to the breach. A guard sprinted towards the fan from behind and brought him down with a forceful tackle before he could get any closer to the Indian players.
Other officials also rushed to the spot and helped restrain the intruder, bringing the situation under control. The prompt response ensured that the incident did not escalate further or cause a prolonged interruption to the match.
India Register 22-Run Victory Over New Zealand
The incident took place during India's ODI series against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Despite the brief interruption, the match resumed without any further security-related issues.
India eventually registered a 22-run victory, adding another win to their campaign. However, the pitch invasion and Kohli's amusing reaction became major talking points among cricket fans, with the visuals attracting attention across social media platforms.