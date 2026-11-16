The life-size banner certainly took centre stage where the crowd had gathered, at the banks of a waterbody in Samastipur. People had assembled to perform the early-morning rituals with their families, but the eagerness to click pictures and shoot videos of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's banner was hard to miss. Local media outlets and news agencies, which usually gather at such places to capture the essence of the festivities, turned their cameras towards one particular family.