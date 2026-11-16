In Bihar, the year doesn’t feel complete until Chhath Puja arrives. More than a festival, it is an annual homecoming, a multi-day celebration that embodies faith and devotion. However, the vibe was a little different, perhaps grander than usual, when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family took part in the celebrations.
Chhath Puja's epicentre lies in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, while migration has carried it to bigger cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and even far beyond India's borders. But a festival once considered a regional folk tradition, largely confined to the eastern part of the country, seems to be acquiring a star factor.
Not only has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become a flag bearer for Bihar in Indian cricket, but the 15-year-old also seems to be adding a touch of grandeur to local festivities. With Vaibhav away due to professional commitments, his family performed Chhath Puja amid huge hoardings featuring his pictures in the Indian and IPL jerseys.
Sanjeev Sooryavanshi and his wife, Vaibhav's parents, were placed at the centre of the banner, with a message that read, “Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkaamnaye” (Wishing you all a very happy Chhath Puja), while the rest of the space was filled with pictures of the youngster.
The life-size banner certainly took centre stage where the crowd had gathered, at the banks of a waterbody in Samastipur. People had assembled to perform the early-morning rituals with their families, but the eagerness to click pictures and shoot videos of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's banner was hard to miss. Local media outlets and news agencies, which usually gather at such places to capture the essence of the festivities, turned their cameras towards one particular family.
Soon, social media was abuzz with visuals from Samastipur's Tajpur, with national media outlets also taking an interest. Some reports highlighted how Vaibhav's mother offered prayers to the Sun God after observing a 36-hour fast, while others captured his siblings bursting crackers in celebration.
Vaibhav's growing popularity is giving Bihar a new kind of visibility. Although he was absent from celebrations, his unmistakable presence brought the spotlight to a festival that has been long viewed as a folk festival confined to eastern part of the country.
In August 2026, the Ministry of Culture confirmed that Chhath Mahaparv had been selected for a multinational nomination to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Vaibhav wasn’t present with his family in Tajpur but his face on those towering banners certainly reminded of how a young cricketer’s rise can transcend sport, bringing renewed attention to the culture and tradition he represents.