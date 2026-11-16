Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar's SMAT 2026 match against Railways after joining India A
The youngster has been selected for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Suraj Kashyap took over Bihar's captaincy in Sooryavanshi's absence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines recently after becoming the youngest player to captain a team in men's T20 cricket. The 15-year-old was handed Bihar's leadership responsibilities for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27.
However, the young batter is missing from Bihar's playing XI for their Elite Group B encounter against Railways on November 16. His absence comes just two days after his captaincy debut against Saurashtra. While fans were expecting another appearance from the teenage sensation, Sooryavanshi has now moved on to an important assignment with India A.
Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Against Railways in SMAT 2026?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unavailable for Bihar's second SMAT 2026 fixture because he has joined the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar.
The tournament will be played from November 19 to 29, and Sooryavanshi has been included in the 15-member India A squad led by Tilak Varma. The teenager will share the dressing room with established players such as Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni.
His departure from the Bihar squad was expected, as his captaincy assignment was restricted to the first two SMAT fixtures before joining India A. In his absence, Suraj Kashyap has taken over the captaincy against Railways.
How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in His First Match as Bihar Captain?
Sooryavanshi created history on November 14 when he led Bihar against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. At 15 years and 232 days, he became the youngest player to captain a team in men's T20 cricket, surpassing Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who previously held the record at 17 years and 311 days.
However, his first outing as captain did not go according to plan. The left-handed batter managed 18 runs off 12 deliveries, including two fours and a six. Bihar eventually suffered a five-wicket defeat.
Sooryavanshi will now turn his attention towards the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before facing Pakistan A on November 22 and the UAE on November 24. The tournament will provide the youngster another opportunity to showcase his talent against quality opposition.