'Return Bhi Dena Padta Hai': Yashveer Goud Reveals Why India U19 Celebrated Aggressively Against Pakistan

Yashveer Goud revealed that abusive exchanges during the Diwali group-stage defeat motivated India's U19 team
India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final
Goud explained the emotional celebrations, saying, "Return bhi dena padta hai"
India's dramatic triumph over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final was followed by emotional celebrations from the young Indian cricketers. While their passionate reactions attracted considerable attention, India U19 batter Yashveer Goud has now revealed the reason behind the team's aggressive celebrations.
The youngster disclosed that an exchange of words, including abusive language, during their group-stage defeat to Pakistan on Diwali had motivated the Indian players to respond in the title clash. India eventually turned the tables with a thrilling one-wicket victory in the final, giving the youngsters an opportunity to celebrate after a memorable comeback.
Yashveer Goud Reveals Why India Celebrated Aggressively Against Pakistan
India had suffered a three-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their group-stage encounter on Diwali. Despite posting 208 runs, the Indian side failed to defend the total as Pakistan chased it down, with Hamza Zaroor playing a match-winning century. However, the defeat was not the only talking point, as players from both sides were involved in heated exchanges during the contest.
Speaking to Sports Today, Goud explained that the Indian players had decided to keep their response for another opportunity rather than react immediately after losing the game.
"We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn't say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of," Goud said.
The youngster also explained that the celebrations were a response to what the Indian players had experienced during their previous meeting.
"We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent and we were silent too. We were wearing the proud Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Return bhi dena padta hai. Everyone was emotional," he added.
India U19 Avenge Diwali Defeat With Last-Ball Victory
India entered the final with an opportunity to settle scores against their arch-rivals and produced a remarkable performance under pressure. Pakistan posted 337/9 after batting first, setting India a challenging target of 338 runs. The Indian batting unit initially kept the chase alive, but a middle-order collapse left them struggling at 252/8.
Manal Chauhan then scored a crucial 47, while Mohit Ulva played a match-defining unbeaten knock of 49 off just 26 deliveries. India needed three runs from the final delivery, and Ulva smashed a boundary to seal a memorable one-wicket victory.
The result allowed India to reclaim the U19 Asia Cup title after missing out in the previous two editions. More importantly, the victory gave the youngsters an opportunity to respond to their earlier defeat against Pakistan.
Goud's revelation has also provided context to the emotional celebrations that followed the final, highlighting how much the group-stage defeat and the exchanges between players had stayed with the Indian youngsters.