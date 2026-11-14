President Murmu, PM Modi & Cricket Legends Hail India's 'Miracle' Win Over Pakistan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated India after they beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup final in Al Amerat, Oman. India chased 338 to regain the title and seal a record-extending ninth crown, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former players

image Prefer on Google
India under-19 mens cricket team
India under-19 men's cricket team | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Droupadi Murmu congratulated Team India for winning the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup and praised their skill, determination and composure

  • India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball final in Al Amerat, Oman, after chasing 338

  • Mohit Ulva hit the boundary off the final delivery to seal India’s record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup title

India regained the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday after beating Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball final in Oman, drawing praise from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former India players.

Murmu congratulated the side for holding their nerve in a tight finish. “Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup. The team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout the closely contested match.

My best wishes to our young champions for continued success,” the president said in a post on X.

Modi joined a long list of politicians and cricketers in hailing the team after the win in Al Amerat.

“Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” Modi wrote on his official X handle.

'Mohit Owned Pakistan': Praises Pour From Internet As India Pull Off A Miracle To Stun PAK U19 In Asia Cup Final

By Outlook Sports Desk

Related Content
India U19 players rush onto the field and hoist match-winner Mohit Ulva on their shoulders in jubilant celebration after his dramatic last-ball boundary secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup Final at Al Amerat on Saturday, November 14. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India chased down 338 to beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at Al Amerat, clinching a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. - bcci/X
Young batting prospects Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid will be among the players to watch. - Instagram/@aaryavirsehwag
Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Fiery Send-Off From Pakistan Bowler After Dismissal In U19 Asia Cup - Screengrab/SonyLIV

Players And Praise

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir scored 58 in the final, while Lakshya made 80 in the chase. Sehwag praised the team’s fight after India pulled off the chase from a difficult position.

“What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character.

“Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What an unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions,” Sehwag posted on his social media account.

Aaryavir was adjudged player of the tournament, underlining his consistency across the competition. Sourav Ganguly, who once captained Sehwag, praised the young batter and the rest of the side after the title win.

“Well done India under19 .. superb performance .. young Sehwag .. what a tournament he had.. every other member of the team as well .. Veeru must be very proud,” Ganguly said.

Who Is Mohit Ulva? The Miracle Boy Who Smashed Last-Ball Four To Steer India To U19 Asia Cup Title

By Outlook Sports Desk

Former Stars React

The praise kept coming. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the side’s fight in a high-pressure final against Pakistan. “What a win by our u19 boys vs Pakistan. Showed the real fighting character. Brilliant to see,” Pathan said.

Former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik said the title run showed the depth of Indian cricket and the team’s nerve under pressure. He framed the comeback win as a sign of the game’s healthy future in the country.

“Amazing win for these young bunch of boys in the Asia Cup. Well played Team India yet again. The mettle and the courage to win a game from that position in the finals says a lot about them and the determination and the fighting spirit and our sporting culture.

“Indian Cricket is in safe hands and we seem to thrive under pressure,” Karthik said.

Final Ball Finish

It went to the last ball. India edged out Pakistan by one wicket in a chase of 338 in the final in Al Amerat on Saturday. Mohit Ulva smashed a boundary off the final delivery to seal the match and hand India a record-extending ninth title.

The win also gave India the Under-19 Asia Cup back. They regained the title with a result that turned on composure under pressure and a final stroke that settled the contest in their favour.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories