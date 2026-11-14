President Murmu, PM Modi & Cricket Legends Hail India's 'Miracle' Win Over Pakistan

Droupadi Murmu congratulated Team India for winning the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup and praised their skill, determination and composure
India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball final in Al Amerat, Oman, after chasing 338
Mohit Ulva hit the boundary off the final delivery to seal India’s record-extending ninth U19 Asia Cup title
India regained the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday after beating Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball final in Oman, drawing praise from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former India players.
Murmu congratulated the side for holding their nerve in a tight finish. “Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup. The team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout the closely contested match.
Modi joined a long list of politicians and cricketers in hailing the team after the win in Al Amerat.
“Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” Modi wrote on his official X handle.
Players And Praise
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir scored 58 in the final, while Lakshya made 80 in the chase. Sehwag praised the team’s fight after India pulled off the chase from a difficult position.
“What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character.
“Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What an unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions,” Sehwag posted on his social media account.
Aaryavir was adjudged player of the tournament, underlining his consistency across the competition. Sourav Ganguly, who once captained Sehwag, praised the young batter and the rest of the side after the title win.
“Well done India under19 .. superb performance .. young Sehwag .. what a tournament he had.. every other member of the team as well .. Veeru must be very proud,” Ganguly said.
Former Stars React
The praise kept coming. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the side’s fight in a high-pressure final against Pakistan. “What a win by our u19 boys vs Pakistan. Showed the real fighting character. Brilliant to see,” Pathan said.
Former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik said the title run showed the depth of Indian cricket and the team’s nerve under pressure. He framed the comeback win as a sign of the game’s healthy future in the country.
“Amazing win for these young bunch of boys in the Asia Cup. Well played Team India yet again. The mettle and the courage to win a game from that position in the finals says a lot about them and the determination and the fighting spirit and our sporting culture.
“Indian Cricket is in safe hands and we seem to thrive under pressure,” Karthik said.
Final Ball Finish
It went to the last ball. India edged out Pakistan by one wicket in a chase of 338 in the final in Al Amerat on Saturday. Mohit Ulva smashed a boundary off the final delivery to seal the match and hand India a record-extending ninth title.
The win also gave India the Under-19 Asia Cup back. They regained the title with a result that turned on composure under pressure and a final stroke that settled the contest in their favour.