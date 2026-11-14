ITO records an AQI of 414 in the severe category, while Connaught Place records 326 in the very poor category.
Smog covers India Gate and Kartavya Path as Delhi's overall hourly AQI remains in the very poor category.
IITM forecasts very poor air quality until November 16 as GRAP Stage III restrictions apply across Delhi-NCR.
Smog covered parts of Delhi, including the India Gate and Kartavya Path areas, on Saturday morning, November 14, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO reached 414, placing it in the 'severe' category. Connaught Place recorded an AQI of 326, in the 'very poor' category, according to readings attributed to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) by ANI.
Delhi AQI Today: ITO Records 414, Connaught Place At 326
PTI shared morning visuals of smog covering the India Gate and Kartavya Path areas at 6:37 am. Another set of visuals from ITO, recorded at 6 am, showed hazy conditions in the area.
The CPCB-based Hindustan Times pollution dashboard recorded Delhi's hourly average AQI at 353 at midnight on November 14 and 349 at 6 am. Both readings fell in the 'very poor' category. These city-wide averages combine readings from multiple monitoring stations, so individual locations such as ITO can record higher AQI levels. The hourly figures are separate from CPCB's official daily AQI, calculated using data up to 4 pm.
IITM's Air Quality Early Warning System recorded severe readings at several monitoring stations in its November 14, 6 am update. North Campus recorded an AQI of 423, followed by IIT Delhi at 419, ITO at 414 and Burari Crossing at 412. DTU also recorded severe air quality at 402. Meanwhile, Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk and Anand Vihar recorded AQI readings of 394, 395 and 381, respectively, all in the 'very poor' category.
IMD Forecasts Mist, Shallow Fog Across Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi on Saturday, with mist or shallow fog at most places during the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecast at 15–17 degrees Celsius.
Winds are expected to blow from the west at speeds of up to 10 kmph in the morning, shifting to north-westerly winds of up to 15 kmph in the afternoon. Northerly winds of up to 10 kmph are forecast for the evening and night.
IITM's forecast indicates that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category until November 16. Its November 14 bulletin also forecasts a mixing depth of 2,050 metres, with north-westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph during the afternoon.
Health Risks Increase As Pollution Remains High
The IITM's Air Quality Early Warning System had issued a health alert on Friday, November 13, stating that at very poor AQI levels, "everyone may experience more serious health effects".
According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) health classification, severe air quality can cause respiratory effects even among healthy people. Those with existing lung or heart conditions may experience more serious health impacts, including during light physical activity.
Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, consists of particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, and some of their constituents may enter the bloodstream, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular health risks. The AQI is calculated using eight pollutants: PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, ammonia and lead.
GRAP Stage III Restrictions In Delhi-NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region on November 6. The measures were introduced as pollution levels deteriorated.
Restrictions under Stage III include curbs on several construction and demolition activities, the closure of stone crushers and mining operations, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles in Delhi and specified NCR districts. Delhi-registered diesel BS-IV and older medium goods vehicles face restrictions, while similar medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi are not permitted to enter the capital.