The CPCB-based Hindustan Times pollution dashboard recorded Delhi's hourly average AQI at 353 at midnight on November 14 and 349 at 6 am. Both readings fell in the 'very poor' category. These city-wide averages combine readings from multiple monitoring stations, so individual locations such as ITO can record higher AQI levels. The hourly figures are separate from CPCB's official daily AQI, calculated using data up to 4 pm.