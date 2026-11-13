PM Modi Inaugurates Metro's Pink Line In Bengaluru, Travels Along With CM Shivakumar

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the 7.5-km elevated Kalena Agrahara–S.G. Palya stretch of Namma Metro's Pink Line and rides the inaugural train with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ahead of its November 14 public opening

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PM Narendra Modi and CM DK Shivakumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar obtain tickets at Tavarekere metro station before undertaking a ride on Bengaluru Metro's newly inaugurated Pink Line, in Bengaluru. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda are also seen. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT PTI
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated Kalena Agrahara–S.G. Palya stretch of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line on November 13, 2026.

  • Modi purchased a ticket via UPI at the station counter and rode the inaugural train alongside Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Governor Sudha Yadav.

  • The new corridor pushes Namma Metro's operational network past 100 km to 103.6 km and opens for regular public services at 6 am on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere of the Metro Rail project here, built at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar together flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train. Modi and Shivakumar were also seen buying separate tickets from the counter.

The chief minister explained to the PM about the advantage of a double-decker elevated corridor having a metro rail line as well as a flyover to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Governor Sudha Yadav, MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister K B Gowda also travelled in the Metro train.

The total length of the Pink Line is 21.25 km, comprising 18 stations. While the elevated corridor, which the prime minister inaugurated, has six stations, the underground section will have 12 stations and is still under construction.

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According to an official statement, the Pink Line Project from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere was developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore. The new stretch will enhance urban connectivity, ease daily commuting, reduce travel time and strengthen public transport facilities in Bengaluru.

According to the officials, the 7.5-km elevated section of the Namma Metro Pink Line running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Suddaguntepalya is expected to connect with the Electronic City line at Jayadeva station. It will begin operating for public use from 6 am on November 14.

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