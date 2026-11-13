Manipur's draft electoral rolls published under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) list 19,94,357 voters across 60 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts, marking an increase of 33,737 electors over the final list from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Female electors outnumber male voters by 55,437, with 10,24,735 women, 9,69,298 men, and 324 third-gender voters registered ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Citizens can file claims and objections until December 11, 2026, before the final electoral rolls are published on January 4, 2027.
The draft list of voters in Manipur published on Thursday under a special summary revision of electoral rolls has 19.94 lakh electors, around 33,700 more than the number of voters after the SIR exercise in the state.
According to the joint chief electoral officer, women voters outnumbered men in the state's 60 constituencies spread over 16 districts.
During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out earlier this year, the Election Commission deleted 1.89 lakh names and added 56,871, publishing the final list on September 6 with 19.60 lakh voters.
In mid-October, the poll panel ordered annual special summary revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, where polls are due early next year.
At a press conference here, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum said, "As per the poll panel's schedule, the draft rolls were published today (Thursday) in connection with Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date."
"According to the draft electoral rolls, the total number of electors in the state is 19,94,357. Of these, 9,69,298 are men, 10,24,735 are women, and 324 are third gender," he said.
Going by the poll panel's schedule for the special summary revision of electoral rolls, claims and objections can be filed till December 11, which would be disposed of by December 28, and the final list would be published on January 4, next year.
"Help desks have been set up in all 16 districts to facilitate enrolment of electors, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised people. A meeting with all recognised national and state political parties was held today on Thursday, during which they were briefed about the schedule of Special Summary Revision," Brahmacharimayum said.