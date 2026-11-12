Manipur Adds 33,700 Voters To Draft Rolls, Women Outnumber Men Across 60 Seats

Manipur's draft electoral rolls list 19,94,357 voters, including 10.24 lakh women and 9.69 lakh men.
Women outnumber men across all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state's 16 districts.
Voters can submit claims and objections until December 11, with final rolls scheduled for January 4, 2027.
Manipur has published its draft electoral rolls with 19,94,357 voters, with women outnumbering men across all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state's 16 districts, India Today reported. The revision comes ahead of Assembly elections due early next year.
According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the draft rolls include around 33,700 more voters than the final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) earlier this year.
The publication of the draft rolls will now be followed by a period for claims and objections before the final electoral list is released in January.
Manipur Voter Numbers
The latest draft rolls show a total of 19.94 lakh electors, compared with around 19.60 lakh in the final list published on September 6 following the SIR.
During the earlier revision exercise, the Election Commission deleted 1.89 lakh names and added 56,871 voters.
The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) is being conducted with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
Election Commission Schedule
In mid-October, the Election Commission extended the annual Special Summary Revision exercise to 17 states and Union Territories, including Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.
The revision assumes significance as Manipur is scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year.
According to the Election Commission's schedule, voters can submit claims and objections until December 11. These will be examined and settled by December 28, while the final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.
District-level Arrangements
Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum announced the publication of the draft rolls at a press conference on Thursday.
"As per the poll panel's schedule, the draft rolls were published today (Thursday) in connection with Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date," he told PTI.
He said the draft rolls included 9,69,298 men, 10,24,735 women and 324 third-gender electors.
Brahmacharimayum added that help desks had been set up across all 16 districts to facilitate voter enrolment, particularly among vulnerable and marginalised groups.
A meeting with representatives of all recognised national and state political parties was also held on Thursday to brief them about the SSR schedule, he said.