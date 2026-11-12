Manipur Adds 33,700 Voters To Draft Rolls, Women Outnumber Men Across 60 Seats

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the draft electoral rolls show 10.24 lakh women voters against 9.69 lakh men, with claims and objections open until December 11

image Prefer on Google
Sudharsan Reddy SIR in Telangana When will SIR start in Telangana
Manipur Draft Electoral Rolls List 19.94 Lakh Voters Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls Photo: PTI | Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Manipur's draft electoral rolls list 19,94,357 voters, including 10.24 lakh women and 9.69 lakh men.

  • Women outnumber men across all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state's 16 districts.

  • Voters can submit claims and objections until December 11, with final rolls scheduled for January 4, 2027.

Manipur has published its draft electoral rolls with 19,94,357 voters, with women outnumbering men across all 60 Assembly constituencies in the state's 16 districts, India Today reported. The revision comes ahead of Assembly elections due early next year.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the draft rolls include around 33,700 more voters than the final list published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) earlier this year.

The publication of the draft rolls will now be followed by a period for claims and objections before the final electoral list is released in January.

Special Summary Revision Vs Special Intensive Revision: What Changes For Voters As ECI Rolls Out SSR In 17 States, UTs

By Outlook News Desk

Manipur Voter Numbers

The latest draft rolls show a total of 19.94 lakh electors, compared with around 19.60 lakh in the final list published on September 6 following the SIR.

During the earlier revision exercise, the Election Commission deleted 1.89 lakh names and added 56,871 voters.

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) is being conducted with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

Related Content
File Photo - null
Name Missing After SIR? EC Opens Form 6 Route For Eligible Voters In 20 States, UTs - File Pic
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) Re-verifying the voter card during the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll - IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
null - Photo: PTI
Special Summary Revision Vs Special Intensive Revision: What Changes For Voters As ECI Rolls Out SSR In 17 States, UTs

By Outlook News Desk

Election Commission Schedule

In mid-October, the Election Commission extended the annual Special Summary Revision exercise to 17 states and Union Territories, including Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab.

The revision assumes significance as Manipur is scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year.

According to the Election Commission's schedule, voters can submit claims and objections until December 11. These will be examined and settled by December 28, while the final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu Among 10 Elected Unopposed To IOA Athletes' Commission

By Outlook Sports Desk

District-level Arrangements

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum announced the publication of the draft rolls at a press conference on Thursday.

"As per the poll panel's schedule, the draft rolls were published today (Thursday) in connection with Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date," he told PTI.

He said the draft rolls included 9,69,298 men, 10,24,735 women and 324 third-gender electors.

Brahmacharimayum added that help desks had been set up across all 16 districts to facilitate voter enrolment, particularly among vulnerable and marginalised groups.

A meeting with representatives of all recognised national and state political parties was also held on Thursday to brief them about the SSR schedule, he said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories