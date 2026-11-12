NCP Merger Buzz: What Is At Stake For The Pawar Family?

The BJP’s Coalition Arithmetic

The alliance question is central because the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the Mahayuti government, while the NCP (SP) remains with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA bloc. If the NCP (SP) joined the NDA after a merger, it would change both Maharashtra’s coalition balance and the opposition’s parliamentary strength. Its eight Lok Sabha seats give the question national significance, though no agreement to move the faction into the NDA has been confirmed.