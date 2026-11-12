'It's A Good Idea': Ness Wadia Backs Juhi Chawla’s Call For January IPL Start, Says Calendar Must Allow It

He said a longer season could be possible, but domestic events and overseas tours would also need to be considered. "And maybe that way we can also have an extended season. But there are a lot of other things which have to be looked at. You know, there's the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the Ranji trophy, the other trophies as well, domestic cricket per se. We have to take the international calendar (home season for Australia and South Africa) into account also."