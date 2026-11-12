'It's A Good Idea': Ness Wadia Backs Juhi Chawla’s Call For January IPL Start, Says Calendar Must Allow It

Ness Wadia supports Juhi Chawla’s push to shift the IPL start to January if the schedule can be adjusted
He said the move could help avoid the heat of March to May and possible rain interruptions
Wadia stressed that domestic tournaments such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy must be considered
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has endorsed Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla’s push to shift the IPL to January, so long as the broader calendar can be rearranged to fit it.
In remarks to PTI, Wadia said he would welcome a change in the tournament window if the domestic and international schedules can absorb it. Chawla has been calling for an earlier January start rather than the usual end-March launch.
The IPL's scale is also expected to grow. In the media-rights cycle beginning in 2028, the number of matches is projected to climb to 94 from 74, which raises fresh scheduling questions.
Calendar Constraints
Wadia tied his support to the calendar. "It's a good opportunity as long as the window permits. It does get a bit hot also (March-May). And then rain comes in sometimes. But it all depends on the window. And IPL is the leader. So why not lead into that as long as the window can allow."
He said a longer season could be possible, but domestic events and overseas tours would also need to be considered. "And maybe that way we can also have an extended season. But there are a lot of other things which have to be looked at. You know, there's the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the Ranji trophy, the other trophies as well, domestic cricket per se. We have to take the international calendar (home season for Australia and South Africa) into account also."
"But it's a good idea to look at it in a different window. We've talked about it for many years. And if it happens, great. You know, if not, we continue like this. But there should be an extended window also as far as possible. We would love IPL to happen for a longer period," Wadia told PTI.
He is not keen on adding franchises in the near future.
The league last grew ahead of the 2022 season, when Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans joined, taking the competition to 10 teams.
"I think 10 for the moment is good, frankly," he told PTI.
Media Rights
The business side is expanding too. The BCCI raised roughly Rs 48,000 crore from the 2023-2027 media-rights cycle, and that total is likely to rise in the next cycle starting in 2028.
Wadia said the IPL still has considerable runway. "BCCI will unlock the best value for media rights, frankly speaking. They are the experts. As I've said before, it's only 18 years old in terms of age. "
"So, it's still in evolution, especially when you compare it to other successful leagues across the world. I know everyone says it's 18 years, but I think we've got a fair bit to go and we'll grow a lot."