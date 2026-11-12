'It's A Good Idea': Ness Wadia Backs Juhi Chawla’s Call For January IPL Start, Says Calendar Must Allow It

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia backed Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla’s call to start the IPL in January, saying the move could work if the broader domestic and international calendar allows it

image Prefer on Google
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia | Photo: X/PunjabKingsIPL
Summary of this article

  • Ness Wadia supports Juhi Chawla’s push to shift the IPL start to January if the schedule can be adjusted

  • He said the move could help avoid the heat of March to May and possible rain interruptions

  • Wadia stressed that domestic tournaments such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy must be considered

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has endorsed Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla’s push to shift the IPL to January, so long as the broader calendar can be rearranged to fit it.

In remarks to PTI, Wadia said he would welcome a change in the tournament window if the domestic and international schedules can absorb it. Chawla has been calling for an earlier January start rather than the usual end-March launch.

The IPL's scale is also expected to grow. In the media-rights cycle beginning in 2028, the number of matches is projected to climb to 94 from 74, which raises fresh scheduling questions.

Mumbai Indians Winner Of Trade Deal? Former Cricketer Decodes Blockbuster IPL Move Of Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh

By Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Pakistan Final In Under-19 Asia Cup After Boys In Blue Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets

By Outlook Sports Desk

Calendar Constraints

Wadia tied his support to the calendar. "It's a good opportunity as long as the window permits. It does get a bit hot also (March-May). And then rain comes in sometimes. But it all depends on the window. And IPL is the leader. So why not lead into that as long as the window can allow."

Related Content
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, center, talk as Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya watches during the toss at the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between their teams in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Juhi Chawla supported Lalit Modi’s suggestion to move the IPL from March-May to January. - | Photo: PTI
Dr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman, BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRISEC CCI) - null
Finance Ministry notification - File Photo

He said a longer season could be possible, but domestic events and overseas tours would also need to be considered. "And maybe that way we can also have an extended season. But there are a lot of other things which have to be looked at. You know, there's the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the Ranji trophy, the other trophies as well, domestic cricket per se. We have to take the international calendar (home season for Australia and South Africa) into account also."

"But it's a good idea to look at it in a different window. We've talked about it for many years. And if it happens, great. You know, if not, we continue like this. But there should be an extended window also as far as possible. We would love IPL to happen for a longer period," Wadia told PTI.

He is not keen on adding franchises in the near future.

The league last grew ahead of the 2022 season, when Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans joined, taking the competition to 10 teams.

"I think 10 for the moment is good, frankly," he told PTI.

SRH Co-Owner Kaviya Maran Ties The Knot With Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander

By Outlook Sports Desk

Media Rights

The business side is expanding too. The BCCI raised roughly Rs 48,000 crore from the 2023-2027 media-rights cycle, and that total is likely to rise in the next cycle starting in 2028.

Wadia said the IPL still has considerable runway. "BCCI will unlock the best value for media rights, frankly speaking. They are the experts. As I've said before, it's only 18 years old in terms of age. "

"So, it's still in evolution, especially when you compare it to other successful leagues across the world. I know everyone says it's 18 years, but I think we've got a fair bit to go and we'll grow a lot."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories