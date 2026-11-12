James Anderson Extends Career! England Legend Signs Fresh County Contract After Lancashire Exit

James Anderson has joined Surrey for the 2027 County Championship season
The 44-year-old England fast bowler will continue beyond his 45th birthday
Lancashire released Anderson after his 25-year county association with the club ended
James Anderson has signed for Surrey for the 2027 County Championship season, a move that will keep the England fast-bowling great playing beyond his 45th birthday. The 44-year-old has agreed to a deal that could yet stretch further.
The contract comes soon after Lancashire released Anderson, ending his 25-year county association with the club. Surrey’s deal matters because it gives the all-time leading wicket-taker among pacers in Tests another red-ball chapter after he had feared he might not play again.
"Going from thinking I might not play cricket again to having this opportunity - I'm properly buzzing for it," Anderson said on The Tailenders Podcast. "I'm just incredibly excited. I'm not doing this for a send-off. That's not the reason I've signed for Surrey," he said.
Lancashire Exit
It ends a long Old Trafford run.
Anderson spent 25 years playing county cricket for Lancashire before the club let him go. The decision followed a rebuilding push after Lancashire director of cricket Paul Fabrace made clear his plans to reshape the squad
The exit came despite Anderson taking 50 wickets and captaining the side in the last County Championship season. Lancashire still finished second from bottom in Division Two.
Old Trafford remains closely tied to him. The ground has a bowling end named after Anderson, underlining the scale of his association with Lancashire.
Record-Breaking Career
His numbers still stand apart.
Anderson is the all-time leading wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket. He has taken 704 wickets in 188 Test matches, which puts him third on the all-time list in the format.
Across all formats for England, Anderson has taken 991 wickets. The Surrey move now opens what is likely to be the closing stage of one of England’s longest and most decorated careers.
Surrey Discussions
The switch followed talks with Surrey.
Anderson’s move came after discussions with Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart. Stewart was part of the England side when Anderson made his international debut in 2002.
The present deal is only for red-ball cricket. There is no official coaching role in the agreement, though Anderson remains open to playing white-ball cricket if Surrey need him.
Future Plans
One family decision remains open.
Anderson has not yet decided whether his family will move from Cheshire. He explained the thinking behind the switch in the same podcast appearance.
"After thinking what would be best for me, what's best for my family and where I want to play, it was a fairly easy decision. I did feel like I wanted to play again after having a good year last year. I don't feel like I'm done yet. I feel like I've got more to offer on the field," Anderson said.