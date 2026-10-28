'You Give Your Icons A Better Send-Off': Stuart Broad Tears Into Lancashire Over James Anderson's Departure

Stuart Broad slams Lancashire over James Anderson's exit, calling the decision disrespectful
Broad questions Lancashire's leadership and believes Anderson deserved a better farewell after 25 years
The former England pacer backs Anderson to attract interest from other counties, calling him one of England's best bowlers
James Anderson's unexpected departure from Lancashire has sparked criticism from his former England teammate Stuart Broad, who believes the legendary fast bowler deserved a far more respectful farewell after decades of service to the county.
Lancashire have decided against renewing Anderson's contract for the 2027 season, bringing an end to his long association with the club. The decision has surprised many, particularly after the veteran enjoyed an impressive County Championship campaign despite the team's struggles.
Speaking on the For The Love of Cricket podcast, Broad expressed his disappointment over how Lancashire handled the situation.
"I didn't like it from Lancashire. It was not done in the right way. I think it was disrespectful. You give your icons or greats of the game a better send off than that,” the 40-year-old said.
Stuart Broad Questions Lancashire's Leadership
Broad acknowledged the club's rebuilding ambitions but argued that James Anderson's stature and contribution should have warranted better treatment. He also questioned why the club's leadership failed to ensure a more dignified departure.
"It shows a lack of leadership at that club. It shows a lack of doing it the right way. Paul Farbrace [Director of Cricket] is new, but where is the chair? Where is the board demanding that this is done in a better way?" he said.
Broad also recognised the financial considerations behind the decision, suggesting Lancashire might believe releasing Anderson would allow them to strengthen multiple positions.
However, he maintained that the experienced seamer still has plenty to offer, especially after taking 50 wickets in the Championship last season.
James Anderson Could Continue Playing County Cricket
Anderson's departure has not necessarily brought his playing career to an end. Broad revealed that other counties have already shown interest in securing the services of England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker.
"It doesn't surprise me that some counties have already been on the phone and seeing what his interest levels are. I don't know what his next steps are. I think his statement was quite interesting. There will be a lot of counties that want him. He offers a huge amount, he's still one of the best bowlers in the country," Broad added.
Anderson also expressed his disappointment, reflecting on his lifelong connection with Lancashire.
"I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me, it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future," he wrote.
Despite the setback, Anderson's next move remains a talking point, with his experience and remarkable consistency potentially making him an attractive option for rival counties.