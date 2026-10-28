'A Very Special Innings': Daryl Mitchell Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Hitting After India Take 3-0 Lead In Wellington

Abhishek Sharma struck 113 off 38 balls as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in Wellington
The win gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series
Daryl Mitchell called Abhishek’s innings world-class and said it was a special knock
Abhishek Sharma's 38-ball 113 drove India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. The result gave the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, PTI reported.
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell praised Abhishek's hitting and said his side hoped to turn the tide in the remaining two T20Is. The fourth T20I will be played at Eden Park.
Mitchell's Praise
Mitchell was full of praise.
"A very special innings, I think. Some of that hitting was world-class, and that's why he is one of the best in the world at what he does," Mitchell at the post-match press conference.
"You take your hat off and say, well played. It was definitely his night, and I'm sure it's one that people won't forget for a long time," he told. Mitchell made the remarks after India's six-wicket win in the third T20I.
Black Caps Fightback
Mitchell still sees a chance to respond.
"The series has gone, but there’s still two games left for New Zealand. So, a lot to play for. It's always very special playing for the Black Caps. It's something you dream of as a little kid, to be sitting here and doing these things across all three formats," he told.
He also looked ahead to the next match at Eden Park, which will host the fourth T20I. New Zealand have two matches left in the series and Mitchell pointed to the setting and occasion.
"Look, a pretty much sold-out Eden Park (venue for 4th T20I) is going to be pretty special in about 48 hours or 72 hours' time. So, looking forward to that, and it should be good fun," he told.
Errors And Summer Ahead
Mitchell also reflected on missed chances.
"There're probably small moments in games we look back on and wish we could have done it again, which could have seen us 2-1 up if those moments had gone our way," he told.
He said New Zealand were hurting over those moments but remained focused on what comes next. Mitchell added that the team were already thinking about a packed home season beyond the T20I series.
"But at the same time, we pride ourselves on our preparation, and we know this is a big summer for us ahead," he told.
"We've obviously got ODIs and a couple of big Tests before we head off to Australia. So, yeah, it's an exciting summer for us as Black Caps," he told.