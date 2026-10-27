Abhishek Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Record But Still Behind Babar Azam

A
Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs on Tuesday, October 27, against New Zealand in the third T20I. Batting first, New Zealand scored 198/3 before India completed the chase in 13.2 overs. During his knock of 113 runs, Abhishek Sharma broke many records, edging past Virat Kohli for the most T20 hundreds by an Indian.

image Prefer on Google
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27 | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma scored 11th T20 century agains New Zealand in the 3rd T20I

  • Abhishek Sharma beats Virat Kohli to become the Indian batter with the most T20 centuries

  • Now, Abhishek Sharma is just behind Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13)

Abhishek Sharma played an incredible knock on Tuesday, October 27, against New Zealand in the third T20I. Wasting no time, Abhishek raced to his fifty in just 14 balls before bringing up a sensational 35-ball century.

By the time New Zealand finally dismissed him, Abhishek had bludgeoned 11 sixes and nine fours. Powered by his blistering innings, India won the match by six wickets, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek shattered multiple records during his record-breaking display. This marked his 11th century in the overall T20 format, moving him past Virat Kohli to claim the record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian.

Most hundreds in Men’s T20 cricket
22 - Chris Gayle
13 - Babar Azam
11 - Abhishek Sharma
10 - Quinton de Kock
10 - Virat Kohli
10 - David Warner

Team India Creates T20I History: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Script Record Powerplay Score

By Outlook Sports Desk

Abhishek Sharma now trails only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam on the all-time list for most T20 centuries. Gayle leads the chart with 22 centuries, while Babar has 13.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred with teammate during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrate as India defeat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli spent almost two hours in the nets at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai before the New Zealand ODIs. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Abhishek also moved closer to another major milestone in international cricket. His century against New Zealand was his fourth in T20Is, placing him in joint-second place for the most T20I centuries, alongside Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.

Most hundreds in Men’s T20Is
5 - Glenn Maxwell
5 - Rohit Sharma
4 - Karanbir Singh
4 - Phil Salt
4 - Suryakumar Yadav
4 - Abhishek Sharma

Having already won the series, India will now look to complete a clean sweep with two matches remaining. India and New Zealand will face each other on Friday, October 30, for the fourth T20I. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories