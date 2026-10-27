Abhishek Sharma scored 11th T20 century agains New Zealand in the 3rd T20I
Abhishek Sharma beats Virat Kohli to become the Indian batter with the most T20 centuries
Now, Abhishek Sharma is just behind Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13)
Abhishek Sharma played an incredible knock on Tuesday, October 27, against New Zealand in the third T20I. Wasting no time, Abhishek raced to his fifty in just 14 balls before bringing up a sensational 35-ball century.
By the time New Zealand finally dismissed him, Abhishek had bludgeoned 11 sixes and nine fours. Powered by his blistering innings, India won the match by six wickets, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Abhishek shattered multiple records during his record-breaking display. This marked his 11th century in the overall T20 format, moving him past Virat Kohli to claim the record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian.
Most hundreds in Men’s T20 cricket
22 - Chris Gayle
13 - Babar Azam
11 - Abhishek Sharma
10 - Quinton de Kock
10 - Virat Kohli
10 - David Warner
Abhishek Sharma now trails only Chris Gayle and Babar Azam on the all-time list for most T20 centuries. Gayle leads the chart with 22 centuries, while Babar has 13.
Abhishek also moved closer to another major milestone in international cricket. His century against New Zealand was his fourth in T20Is, placing him in joint-second place for the most T20I centuries, alongside Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.
Most hundreds in Men’s T20Is
5 - Glenn Maxwell
5 - Rohit Sharma
4 - Karanbir Singh
4 - Phil Salt
4 - Suryakumar Yadav
4 - Abhishek Sharma
Having already won the series, India will now look to complete a clean sweep with two matches remaining. India and New Zealand will face each other on Friday, October 30, for the fourth T20I. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1.