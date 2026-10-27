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Abhishek Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Record But Still Behind Babar Azam

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 October 2026 4:33 pm

Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs on Tuesday, October 27, against New Zealand in the third T20I. Batting first, New Zealand scored 198/3 before India completed the chase in 13.2 overs. During his knock of 113 runs, Abhishek Sharma broke many records, edging past Virat Kohli for the most T20 hundreds by an Indian.

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 October 2026 4:33 pm

Abhishek Sharma celebrating his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday, October 27 | Photo: X/BCCI