IND Vs NZ Live Score, 3rd T20I: India take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I as they aim to seal the series, while the hosts look to bounce back and keep their hopes alive

IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd T20I: India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27. Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs have impressed with the bat for New Zealand, while Mitchell Santner will be crucial with his spin as the hosts look to avoid a series defeat. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, have taken a commanding 2-0 lead after registering back-to-back four-wicket victories in Christchurch and will aim to seal the series. New Zealand's task has become tougher, with Matt Henry ruled out of the remaining matches and Lockie Ferguson unavailable for this fixture. India will miss Ishan Kishan, who is recovering from a low-grade right adductor strain, giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi another opportunity at number three. Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 51 in the second T20I, will be a key batter, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to improve his bowling returns. The match begins at 12:30 PM IST.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2026, 11:31:27 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Bad Outings For Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has endured an expensive start to his international comeback, conceding 99 runs in 8 overs at an economy rate of 12.37 across the first two T20Is against New Zealand. After leaking 49 runs without a wicket in the series opener, the experienced pacer gave away another 50 runs in the second match, managing just one wicket, that of Daryl Mitchell. With India struggling for bowling control despite their 2-0 series lead, Bhuvneshwar will be eager to rediscover his rhythm in the third T20I.

27 Oct 2026, 11:18:50 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play today? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was included in the playing XI in the 2nd T20I as he replaced injured Ishan Kishan, however, the 15-year-old failed to capitalise the opportunity, scoring just 2 runs. The left-handed batter might get another chance today as Kishan hasn't recovered and is out again.

27 Oct 2026, 11:04:21 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Weather Report! Rain is unlikely to interrupt play, with clear skies forecast in Christchurch. Temperatures are expected to reach 24°C during the day before dropping to around 10°C by evening. With no rainfall predicted and humidity rising to 77% in the evening, dew could play a crucial role. The conditions may favour chasing, making bowling first a tempting option for the captain winning the toss.

27 Oct 2026, 10:55:20 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Head-to-head! Total matches: 33 India won: 21 New Zealand won: 11

27 Oct 2026, 10:44:06 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: IND Predicted XI! India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

27 Oct 2026, 10:33:13 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan Ruled Out! Ishan Kishan ruled out of the 3rd T20I as well after missing the 2nd match as he continues his recovery from an injury.

27 Oct 2026, 10:31:26 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming! The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

27 Oct 2026, 10:19:45 am IST India India vs New Zealand Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Squads! New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Devon Conway India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav