Jamia Issues Final Warning To Hunger-Striking Students, Extends Online Classes Till November 8

Jamia Millia Islamia issued a final warning to hunger strikers Rehan Khan and Ebin Basil, extended online classes till November 8, and said student union elections will follow approval of the constitution.

Jamia Millia Islamia student Rehan Khan, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding student union elections, during a demonstration at the campus, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. ()(PTI10_26_2026_000400B) Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More