Microsoft Buyout Offer: 60,000 Employees Eligible For Voluntary Exit Programme

Microsoft has extended voluntary buyout packages to about 60,000 employees across selected teams
The offer includes severance pay, continued stock vesting and health insurance, with terms varying by seniority, location and service length
Employees have until early December to accept, and those who opt in are expected to leave at the end of the year
Microsoft is offering voluntary buyout packages to about 60,000 employees across selected teams, with severance pay, continued stock vesting and health insurance included in the exit terms. Employees have until early December to accept. Those who opt in are expected to leave at the end of the year.
The offer matters as much for those who refuse it as for those who take it. Microsoft has not said employees who decline the package will automatically lose their jobs. But the report also did not give any assurance that their roles would remain safe if the company later cuts its workforce.
The packages are not uniform. They vary by seniority, location and length of service. Some employees are being offered weeks of base pay for every six months of service while others are being offered a package equal to 12 months of salary. Business Insider reviewed offers that matched Microsoft’s standard severance terms in the US.
What Employees Get
The package depends on level.
Microsoft’s seniority system begins at level 59 for entry-level roles and goes up to level 70, which represents vice presidents, according to Business Insider. Employees at level 64 and below are being offered one week of base pay for every six months of service. Those at levels 65 to 67 are being offered two weeks of base pay for every six months of service.
There is a cap for many employees. For workers at levels 67 and below, standard severance is capped at 39 weeks of base pay, according to the report. For level 68 employees, the standard severance offer includes 12 months of salary.
The package also includes more than cash compensation. Continued regular stock vesting and health insurance are part of the offer, the report said. For employees at levels 67 and below, continued stock vesting runs for six or 12 months depending on years of service.
That means there is no single payout figure. The offers are individualised and the final amount depends on the employee’s level, tenure and location, India Today reported. Business Insider did not report one fixed payout amount that applies to all employees.
Eligibility And Timing
The eligible pool is large.
A Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider that about 60,000 employees are eligible for the programme. The publication said the company has extended the offer to employees on selected teams in the US, Canada, India and the UK, including some employees at level 70.
The deadline is fixed. Employees have until early December to decide whether to accept the buyout. Those who take the offer are expected to leave Microsoft at the end of the year.
Microsoft has also indicated there are no plans for another such programme right now, according to the report. That adds pressure to the current decision because employees who pass on this round may not get another voluntary exit offer on similar terms.
The programme also fits a wider industry pattern. Large technology companies have continued to use voluntary exit schemes as one route to reduce headcount, as per Business Insider. The size of the eligible group shows Microsoft is using the scheme on a broad scale rather than as a narrow, local exercise.
Earlier Exit Programme
This is not Microsoft’s first such move.
In April 2026, the company launched a voluntary retirement programme for around 8,750 US employees who met a specified age-and-service criterion, India Today reported. Business Insider had earlier reported that this group represented about 7 per cent of Microsoft’s US workforce.
More than 30 per cent of eligible employees accepted that offer, Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said in July, according to the report. The acceptance rate helped reduce the scale of later job cuts. Even so, Microsoft eliminated about 4,800 roles globally that month as part of a broader restructuring.
That earlier round offers some context, but not a clear rule for what follows now. India Today reported that there is no publicly available evidence showing that employees who rejected the previous offer were later targeted for layoffs because they turned it down.
The latest programme also does not shut the door on later cuts. Microsoft has indicated that future job reductions, if any, would depend on business priorities and workforce needs. Human resources professionals earlier told Business Insider that such programmes can soften the impact of layoffs, though they can also lead companies to lose experienced employees across tenure bands.
What Happens Next
Microsoft has not said that employees who decline the current offer will automatically lose their jobs, India Today reported. Business Insider’s report also does not establish that refusing the buyout will lead to a later layoff.
That distinction is important. A voluntary buyout is not the same as a compulsory layoff. Under the current programme, eligible employees can choose to leave in exchange for specified benefits. A later layoff, if one happens, could follow a different process and come with different terms.
The timing leaves little room for delay. Employees who want the package must decide by early December and those who accept are expected to exit at the end of the year. Microsoft also has no plans for another buyout programme at this time, according to the report.
For now, employees cannot assume either outcome. Declining the offer does not mean they will later be laid off. But the report also does not provide any guarantee that employees who stay will be protected from future restructuring if Microsoft decides to reduce staff again.