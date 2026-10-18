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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: How Rain And Crowd Pressure Turned Deadly At Chorbagan

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
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The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Maha Saptami, when a large crowd waiting on the narrow Radha Madhab Saha Lane to enter the pandal reportedly surged forward as a downpour began

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Stampede at Kolkata puja pandal
Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday.

  • Police are investigating alleged confusion over announcements, entry and exit routes, crowd management and security deployment.

  • The West Bengal government has announced a high-level panel to inspect major puja pandals.

A sudden surge of people amid heavy rain, alleged confusion over announcements and problems with entry and exit routes are among the factors being investigated after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Maha Saptami, when a large crowd waiting on the narrow Radha Madhab Saha Lane to enter the pandal reportedly surged forward as a downpour began. Visitors already inside were caught in the rush, with people unable to reach the exit because those ahead blocked their way. Several people reportedly fell down a flight of stairs near the exit and were trampled by the crowd behind them.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a misleading announcement by the puja committee may have contributed to the confusion. The blowing of whistles by private security guards may also have triggered a sudden rush among visitors.

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Crowd Management, Police Deployment Under Scrutiny

Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes, and heavy rain contributed to the tragedy, a senior officer told PTI.

Eyewitnesses alleged that announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement were improper, leaving visitors confused during peak hours. Local residents also questioned the police deployment, claiming that personnel were largely stationed near the VIP entrance.

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“I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement,” Chorbagan resident Sanghamitra Bhowmik told PTI.

Residents also raised concerns over the alleged lack of administrative assistance in transporting the injured to hospitals.

“There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked,” the police officer told PTI.

A forensic team visited the site late on Saturday to collect evidence. Police are questioning the organisers and examining CCTV footage while seeking details of the security guards and other personnel deployed for crowd management. Police officers posted at the venue will also be questioned.

Adhikari visited the injured at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the incident raised fresh concerns about safety arrangements at crowded Durga Puja venues. According to hospital sources, 11 injured people were shifted to SSKM Hospital. The deceased included 13 women and a child, a source at the medical college said.

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High-Level Panel To Inspect Major Puja Pandals

The state government has announced a high-level committee to inspect prominent Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal and review crowd management, exit routes, lighting and structural safety.

The panel will be led by Disaster Management Principal Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Fire Services Director General Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.

Adhikari urged organisers to follow official safety recommendations and cautioned against elaborate themes that compromise visitors’ safety. He called for wider exits, better lighting and the removal of bottlenecks created by temporary rope enclosures.

Where complex structures obstruct movement, organisers may be advised to restrict rituals to the inner sanctum and use LED screens outside, allowing visitors to participate without crowding confined spaces.

The state government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased victim.

A toll-free helpline, 1800-345-5678, has also been established to help people seeking information about those affected by the stampede.

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