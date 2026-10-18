Kolkata’s pandal tragedy has renewed scrutiny of safety arrangements at large gatherings.
Overcrowding and bottlenecks can leave people unable to control their movements.
Fatal chest compression can occur even when victims remain standing upright.
At least 19 people were killed and around 25 injured when a crowd surge turned a Durga Puja visit into a deadly crush at Kolkata’s Chorbagan pandal on Saturday evening. Heavy rain, congested approaches and an announcement that may have intensified the rush are among the factors investigators are examining.
Police said visitors moved for shelter when rain began and some fell as the crowd surged. Preliminary accounts also point to confusion following a public-address announcement. The sequence of events and responsibility for any safety failures remain under investigation.
The incident raises questions that have followed crowd disasters at railway stations, religious gatherings, sporting celebrations and political rallies: when does congestion become dangerous, why do people lose control of their movements, and what arrangements can prevent deaths?
What Causes A Stampede?
“Stampede” is commonly used to describe these disasters, but many involve a crowd crush: people become packed so tightly that they can no longer move independently.
The National Disaster Management Authority’s 2014 guide identifies several conditions that can create danger. These include attendance exceeding estimates, overcrowded venues, narrow entrances and exits, inadequate holding areas, weak barricades and poor coordination between organisers and authorities.
Structural hazards can compound the problem. Temporary structures, poorly lit stairways, obstacles and inadequate guardrails may restrict movement or create places where people fall.
The critical issue is how people move through the available space. A large venue can still become dangerous if thousands converge on a narrow gate or lane. If people enter faster than others can leave, pressure builds at that bottleneck.
Sudden rain, a security scare, an announcement or a change in direction can then disturb an already congested crowd.
How Does A Crowd Become Physically Uncontrollable?
At high density, movement can be transmitted through bodies. Someone pushed from behind may be forced into the person ahead, even without intending to move.
Researchers Dirk Helbing and Pratik Mukerji, analysing Germany’s 2010 Love Parade disaster, described “crowd turbulence”: involuntary movements that caused people to stumble and pile up through a domino effect.
Their study, published in EPJ Data Science, examined how failures in planning and coordination interacted with physical crowd dynamics. It found that a disaster could develop without deliberate pushing or bad intentions.
This helps explain why blaming a crowd for "panic” may leave important questions unanswered. Investigators must also examine whether people had room to move, whether opposing streams met, and whether authorities could stop further entry.
Once people fall in a tightly packed area, those around them may lack the space to avoid them or help them stand.
Asphyxia Is Common Cause Of Death
The NDMA guide identifies compressive asphyxia as historically the most common cause of death in crowd disasters.
This occurs when pressure on the chest prevents a person from breathing. A victim need not fall to suffer fatal compression; people can become trapped upright between others or against a barrier.
Deaths described as “trampling” may therefore involve crushing and suffocation. Establishing the causes in an individual incident requires medical findings.
Rescue also becomes difficult when emergency personnel cannot reach those trapped. Clear access routes, medical teams and arrangements to remove injured people are consequently part of crowd-management planning.
What Is Being Examined In Kolkata?
Preliminary accounts from Chorbagan bring together several known risk factors: a large gathering, restricted movement, sudden rain and potentially confusing communication.
The Indian Express reported that approaches to the pandal included narrow lanes where only three or four people could walk alongside one another. Officials and first responders said an announcement appeared to have contributed to the rush, although details were still emerging.
Following the deaths, authorities advised several heavily attended Kolkata pandals to temporarily stop admitting visitors, AP reported.
How Can Organisers Prevent A Crush?
The NDMA’s approach centres on matching demand with capacity: estimating arrivals, regulating entry, managing movement inside and ensuring people can leave safely.
Capacity assessments must cover individual gates, lanes, stairways and bridges, rather than only the main ground. Where demand exceeds capacity, the authority recommends “input control”—restricting or staggering entry.
Practical measures include holding areas away from congested entrances, separate entry and exit routes, one-way pedestrian movement and monitoring that allows admission to stop before pressure becomes dangerous.
Communication matters equally. Instructions must direct people towards usable routes without sending everyone towards the same exit. The NDMA also warns that chasing one group against an incoming crowd can worsen congestion.
At open festivals such as Durga Puja, fixed arrival slots may be difficult to enforce. Authorities still need arrangements to slow inflow, manage queues and temporarily close an attraction. Where waiting is unavoidable, the NDMA’s guidance is to make that waiting safe.