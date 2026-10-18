Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede: Court Sends 7 Accused To Custody As Police Probe

A Kolkata court remanded seven accused to 10 days of police custody in connection with the stampede that killed 19 people and injured 25 at a Durga Puja pandal
The accused include organising committee officials, a pandal construction worker, crowd-control personnel and private security in-charges
Investigators are examining crowd-management arrangements, narrow access routes and an announcement that reportedly contributed to panic; criminal responsibility has yet to be established in court
A Kolkata court on Sunday remanded seven people arrested over the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in the city’s Chorbagan area to 10 days of police custody. The stampede on Saturday evening killed 19 people and injured 25 others, with investigators examining whether poor crowd management and a confusing public announcement triggered the rush.
The seven accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court at Bankshall. Police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sought custody to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths, according to ANI.
Who Was Arrested?
The accused include Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity secretary Raj Kumar and vice-president Santanu Dubey, along with Biplab Mukherjee, who built the bamboo structure, Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for crowd control, and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who handled private security.
During the hearing, prosecutors argued that the accused’s actions had led to the loss of 19 lives. Lawyers representing some of the accused disputed their involvement, saying their clients had been helping with rescue efforts or had come to visit the pandal rather than organise the event.
Police said the interrogation would examine whether other people were involved and establish responsibility for the incident.
Announcement Under Probe
Investigators are examining video footage of an announcement warning visitors that the pandal was at risk of collapsing. The announcement appears to have contributed to confusion as crowds gathered both inside and outside the venue.
The officer said investigators had gathered evidence pointing to possible mismanagement by the organisers, including the absence of a clear crowd-control plan, inadequate security personnel and narrow gates and approach roads.
The stampede occurred amid heavy rain, as visitors waiting on the narrow Radha Madhab Saha Lane surged towards the pandal. People inside were unable to reach the exit as those outside continued to press forward.
Safety Review
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the family of each person killed, along with Rs 5 lakh for each injured person. The state government has also announced a fact-finding inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge.
Authorities have asked several prominent Kolkata puja committees to temporarily stop admitting visitors while safety arrangements at crowded venues are reviewed.
The police investigation will now focus on the announcement, crowd-control arrangements and security deployment as officers seek to establish how the gathering turned fatal.