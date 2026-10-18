Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede: SIT To Be Headed By Sitting Calcutta HC Judge, Announces Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a Special Investigation Team headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court.
The state government announced ₹25 lakh compensation and a Group D government job for each deceased person’s family.
Authorities are examining CCTV footage and have detained some puja committee members,.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, to probe the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others on Saturday evening.
The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on October 17, amid heavy crowds and rain on Maha Saptami. Adhikari said the state government would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court requesting the nomination of a sitting judge to lead the investigation. The SIT will include officials from the Special Task Force (STF), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments.
The chief minister also announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased person. Those injured will receive ₹5 lakh each, while the state government will cover their full treatment costs at a hospital of their choice.
CCTV Footage Examined, Detentions Made
Adhikari said authorities were examining CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those responsible for any lapses in crowd management.
“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” he said.
According to the chief minister, authorities had detained some members of the puja committee, private security guards and personnel on duty. The detentions do not establish responsibility for the incident, which remains under investigation.
A police officer said people waiting outside the pandal rushed forward when it began raining, causing some to fall on the road and triggering the stampede. Adhikari also said an announcement by the organisers had led to a sudden surge in the crowd. The precise sequence of events and the role of any lapses in crowd management are yet to be established.
Kolkata Police’s Anti-Rowdy Section has collected CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Following the incident, authorities advised popular theme-based pandals to temporarily close to prevent further crowding. Kolkata has around 3,500 Durga Puja pandals.
PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, Leaders Express Grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person. Those injured will receive ₹50,000.
“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi said.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief, offering prayers for the injured and strength to their families. President Droupadi Murmu and Governor RN Ravi conveyed their condolences.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his scheduled programmes and said he would visit the injured.
The state government has issued a toll-free helpline for information related to the stampede. Kolkata Police has also provided a control room number for assistance.
Helpline numbers:
Toll-free helpline: 1800-345-5678
Kolkata Police control room: 033-2214-1310