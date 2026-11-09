BJP MLA Sparks Row Over Claim That Firecrackers Can Cure Diseases

Papia Adhikari made the remark during a Kali Puja pandal inauguration in her Tollygunge constituency
She said bursting firecrackers can cure several diseases and repeated the claim during her speech
Adhikari cited chief minister Suvendu Adhikari while defending firecracker use during Kali Puja
BJP's Tollygunge MLA Papia Adhikari has triggered a controversy after saying that bursting firecrackers can cure several diseases during a Kali Puja inauguration in her constituency.
A loud cracker exploded in front of Papia Adhikari as she spoke into a microphone at the Kali Puja inauguration. She did not stop and tied the use of firecrackers to the festival, days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a special message on bursting loud firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.
The remarks have drawn attention because they came amid a wider public push around cracker use, noise levels and festival guidelines.
The issue also comes as political leaders in Bengal are making public appearances at Kali Puja pandals across Kolkata.
Chief Minister’s Message
Suvendu Adhikari had already signalled support for firecrackers at the festival. At the opening of several Kali Puja pandals, including those at Amherst Street and Khalishani, he said firecrackers would be burst during the celebrations.
He also attached conditions. He urged everyone to ensure that eco-friendly or green crackers are used and that noise pollution regulations are followed.
The chief minister paired his backing with a warning. Before Papia Adhikari spoke, Suvendu Adhikari had sent out a special message on loud firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.
Adhikari’s Remarks
The comments were direct. Speaking at a Kali Puja pandal inauguration, Papia Adhikari said, "You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases."
She then cited the chief minister while defending cracker use during Kali Puja. "Our chief minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without firecrackers? We will definitely burst firecrackers. However, we will follow the guidelines by the police," she said.
She repeated the claim in similar words later in the speech. "You will see, bursting firecrackers also helps in curing several diseases." She added, "Our chief minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without bursting crackers we will do so, but we will also follow the guidelines," she said.
Festival Atmosphere
Festival activity remained strong across Kolkata. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya visited Lake Kalibari and offered prayers to the deity.
He also delivered a message during the celebrations. "May Maa Kali bless you with the strength and courage to face all the challenges and overcome the hurdles of life," he said.
Across the city, prominent Kali temples witnessed large gatherings of devotees. Pandals drew crowds and neighbourhoods were illuminated with decorative lights. Kolkata recorded moderate air quality after Diwali night, with an average AQI of 167, while pollution levels in Jadavpur in south Kolkata were in the "poor" category.