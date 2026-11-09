A second route could run through the ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas. Together, they hold 13 seats. Added to Eisenkot's 48-seat bloc, their support would bring the total to 61 — exactly the number needed. Yet this path carries its own price. The central dispute is military conscription: Eisenkot and some of his allies want ultra-Orthodox men to share the burden of service, while the religious parties have long sought exemptions for students of religious seminaries. A compromise could secure the votes, but risk alienating voters who backed Eisenkot's alliance partly because they oppose unequal military-service obligations.