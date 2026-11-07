Russian missile strike damages residential buildings across Kyiv.
Two people injured as debris hits buildings.
Attack comes days before Abu Dhabi peace talks.
Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv on Saturday, damaging a residential building with falling debris, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The strikes followed a warning from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said in his nightly video address that Moscow was planning fresh attacks on energy facilities, bridges and other key infrastructure.
Two people were injured in the attack, while a building used by a kindergarten also sustained damage, Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram, Al Jazeera reported.
Klitschko reported damage to two residential buildings in the capital. Debris hit a five-storey apartment block in a western district, while the facade of another building was damaged.
“Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The enemy is hitting infrastructure with ballistic missiles,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Authorities continued to alert residents about the risk of further attacks several hours after the strikes.
Kyiv Wants Commitment From West
Alongside efforts to defend against Russian attacks, Kyiv is seeking clear commitments from Western partners on the security support Ukraine would receive after the war.
Zelenskyy outlined the need for specific guarantees in an interview broadcast late Thursday, after two days of meetings among allies in Brussels.
Discussions focused on rebuilding Ukraine, securing financial assistance for next year and establishing post-war security arrangements with Western backing.
Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said the meetings included representatives from the US, UK, France, Germany and the European Union. Officials from the World Bank and US investment firm BlackRock also took part, he said in an online post.
Attacks Before The Proposed Talks
The latest strikes came just three days ahead of planned US-led negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, aimed at finding a way to end the war, now in its fifth year. The previous round of talks was held in February.
US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic note on Thursday, saying an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv could be close. His remarks followed a White House meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.
Trump also clarified that he had not held talks with the Ukrainian delegation that day.
Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump hosted a diplomatic meeting involving Russian and Ukrainian representatives on Thursday. The gathering was intended to build on a local ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, which she helped negotiate in October.