‘Fight With All of Our Soul’: Who Is Stephen Miller, Trump’s New White House Chief Of Staff?

A 2020 investigation by The New Yorker described Miller as a driving force behind the policy. It reported that Miller revived family separation as a deterrent, pressed the Justice Department to prosecute border crossers and worked with immigration official Gene Hamilton on a memorandum to end catch-and-release and a letter setting out the zero-tolerance policy. The report said Miller pushed the policy forward before the Department of Homeland Security was prepared to implement it. A former senior department official told the magazine: “He was obsessed with the idea of consequences.”