‘Fight With All of Our Soul’: Who Is Stephen Miller, Trump’s New White House Chief Of Staff?

Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller, a key architect of his immigration agenda, as the new White House chief of staff.
Miller played a central role in Trump’s family separation policy, immigration crackdown and efforts to expand executive power.
His appointment comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress and investigate the administration’s policies.
Stephen Miller, the adviser who helped turn Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration politics into federal policy, is set to become one of the most influential figures in his administration. On November 6, Trump announced that Miller, 41, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff from November 9. The appointment puts one of Trump’s closest and most ideologically committed aides in charge of managing the White House.
The appointment comes after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections, with Democrats preparing to take charge of both chambers. It also puts a central architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown, expansion of executive power and domestic agenda at the centre of a White House facing greater congressional scrutiny.
From conservative student activist to Capitol Hill aide
Raised in Santa Monica, California, Miller developed his political identity as a conservative while studying at Duke University, where he graduated with a degree in political science in 2007.
In his final column, Miller described himself as “a deeply committed conservative who considers it his responsibility to do battle with the left”. He also defended three white Duke lacrosse players accused of raping a Black woman in 2006. The charges were eventually dismissed, and North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper declared the players innocent. Prosecutor Mike Nifong was later disbarred over his handling of the case.
Miller moved into Republican politics after university, working for Congresswoman Michele Bachmann and Congressman John Shadegg before joining the office of Senator Jeff Sessions in 2009. Sessions was a prominent opponent of bipartisan immigration reform. As Sessions’ communications director, Miller helped develop the arguments and messaging against the bipartisan immigration reform legislation debated in 2013, which would have offered some undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship.
How Miller became central to Trump’s political movement
Miller joined Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a senior policy adviser and speechwriter. He helped write Trump’s speeches, including his address accepting the Republican presidential nomination, and shaped the campaign’s positions on immigration, trade and national identity.
During Trump’s first term, from 2017 to 2021, Miller served as a senior adviser and director of speechwriting. He helped develop the administration’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, pushed to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and became a leading advocate of tougher border enforcement.
His role in the 2018 family separation policy was particularly consequential. The administration’s “zero tolerance” approach meant adults crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully could be prosecuted, while their children were taken into government custody. The policy separated thousands of children from their parents.
A 2020 investigation by The New Yorker described Miller as a driving force behind the policy. It reported that Miller revived family separation as a deterrent, pressed the Justice Department to prosecute border crossers and worked with immigration official Gene Hamilton on a memorandum to end catch-and-release and a letter setting out the zero-tolerance policy. The report said Miller pushed the policy forward before the Department of Homeland Security was prepared to implement it. A former senior department official told the magazine: “He was obsessed with the idea of consequences.”
Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 ending the routine separation of families at the border, following widespread public outrage. A federal court subsequently ordered the government to reunite separated children with their parents.
After Trump left office in 2021, Miller founded America First Legal, a conservative legal advocacy organisation that challenged policies introduced by the Biden administration. It also filed complaints accusing companies, including Nike, of discriminating against white people.
The architect of Trump’s immigration and executive-power agenda
Miller returned to the White House when Trump began his second term in January 2025, becoming deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. Immigration enforcement became his most visible area of influence.
Reuters reported that Miller set a target of 3,000 arrests a day for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), pressing the agency to pursue people living in the country unlawfully regardless of whether they had criminal records. Home Depot locations where day labourers gathered became targets for enforcement operations after Miller urged ICE to focus on such sites.
Hours after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot US citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Miller described him on social media as a “domestic terrorist” and “would-be assassin”. Reuters-verified footage showed Pretti holding a mobile phone, not a gun, as agents wrestled him to the ground. The footage also showed an officer removing his holstered firearm shortly before the first shots were fired. Pretti had a legal permit to carry the weapon. Miller later said the agents involved “may not have been following” protocol.
On June 30, 2026, the US Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. Barbara that children born in the country to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment, rejecting Trump’s January 2025 executive order seeking to deny them citizenship.
On August 6, 2026, Trump signed two executive orders seeking to restrict birthright citizenship and target birth tourism. One sought to deny citizenship to children in certain categories, including those whose parents had engaged in commercial transactions to secure a birth in the United States.
The other directed federal agencies to take action against birth tourism, the practice of entering the country on a non-immigrant visa for the purpose of giving birth. Miller appeared alongside Trump to present and defend the measures. On September 2, a federal judge in Maryland issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Executive Order 14418, the administration’s August 6 order seeking to restrict birthright citizenship. The judge cited the Supreme Court’s ruling that children in the relevant class were citizens at birth.
Reuters reported that he was part of a small group of officials involved in approving executive orders and worked with budget director Russell Vought on actions Trump could take without congressional approval. He was also closely involved in efforts to reshape the federal workforce, dismantle diversity programmes and restrict transgender rights. He echoed Trump’s defence of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and backed US military action against suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, Reuters reported.
What his elevation means for Trump’s White House
Trump described Miller as “one of my most trusted advisors” when announcing the appointment. Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, is moving to the president’s political operation. Miller’s promotion gives the job to an adviser whose influence over policy has often exceeded the formal responsibilities of his previous positions.
The chief of staff oversees White House operations, coordinates senior officials, controls access to the president and helps translate presidential decisions into policy.
The timing matters. Democrats are preparing to control both chambers of Congress, giving them greater power to investigate the administration, scrutinise spending and challenge its policies. The Associated Press reported that Democrats have identified Miller as a potential focus of congressional investigations into the administration’s immigration policies and enforcement practices. Reuters has also reported that the administration has been preparing executive actions that Trump could pursue without waiting for Congress.
Miller’s response to the appointment made clear that he intends to remain closely aligned with the president. In a post on X, he wrote: “The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic.”
Miller's appointment puts him in charge of managing the administration whose policies he helped shape, as Democrats prepare to scrutinise his role in its immigration crackdown and use of executive power.