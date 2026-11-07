France conferred the Knight of the National Order of Merit on Dr Devi Prasad Shetty for supporting the French community in Bengaluru during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shetty founded Narayana Health and is known for developing a healthcare model aimed at making specialised treatment more affordable and accessible.
The French honour adds to his previous recognitions, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Nikkei Asia Prize.
Indian cardiac surgeon and Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has been conferred the Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) by France in recognition of his support to the French community in Bengaluru during the Covid-19 pandemic. The honour was presented by the Consulate General of France at a ceremony in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026. France's National Order of Merit is the country's second-highest national order of distinction, after the Legion of Honour. Shetty and Narayana Health were recognised for assisting the French Consulate and the wider French community through vaccination initiatives and logistical support during the pandemic.
The recognition highlights Shetty's contribution beyond his work as a surgeon and healthcare entrepreneur. Narayana Health said he had made its facilities and resources available to the French community at a time when the pandemic had disrupted healthcare services and created logistical challenges. French Consul General in Bengaluru Marc Lamy praised Shetty's generosity and commitment, describing his actions as an example of cooperation and solidarity between the two countries. Shetty, in turn, thanked the French government and acknowledged the contribution of his hospital teams during the pandemic.
Who Is Dr Devi Prasad Shetty?
Born in Karnataka, Shetty is a prominent Indian cardiac surgeon and the founder and chairman of Narayana Health, one of the country's major hospital networks. He completed his medical education at the University of Mysore, earning an MBBS degree in 1978 and a master's degree in surgery in 1982. He subsequently trained in cardiac surgery in the United Kingdom and received a fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons of England. After returning to India, he worked at Kolkata's B.M. Birla Heart Research Centre before establishing Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru in 2000. The institution later expanded into the Narayana Health network.
Shetty has built his career around making specialised medical treatment more accessible and affordable. His hospital model has emphasised high patient volumes, streamlined procedures and economies of scale to reduce treatment costs. He also helped develop the Yeshasvini micro health insurance scheme in Karnataka, which was designed to provide affordable medical coverage to rural farmers. His work has attracted international attention, with Narayana Health's healthcare delivery model studied by institutions including Harvard Business School.
Why Did France Choose Shetty For The National Order Of Merit
The National Order of Merit was established on December 3, 1963, by French President Charles de Gaulle to recognise distinguished service and contributions in civilian and military fields. It is awarded to both French citizens and foreign nationals. The order has five grades: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross. Shetty received the Knight distinction, the entry-level grade within the order, rather than its highest rank.
The award adds to Shetty's list of national and international recognitions. The Indian government conferred the Padma Shri on him in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his contribution to healthcare. He has also received the Nikkei Asia Prize for Economic and Business Innovation and honorary doctorates from institutions including the University of Minnesota and IIT Madras. France's recognition specifically acknowledges his assistance to its community in Bengaluru during the pandemic, underlining the role of healthcare cooperation in India-France relations.