Indian cardiac surgeon and Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has been conferred the Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) by France in recognition of his support to the French community in Bengaluru during the Covid-19 pandemic. The honour was presented by the Consulate General of France at a ceremony in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026. France's National Order of Merit is the country's second-highest national order of distinction, after the Legion of Honour. Shetty and Narayana Health were recognised for assisting the French Consulate and the wider French community through vaccination initiatives and logistical support during the pandemic.