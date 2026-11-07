US President Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, will become the next White House chief of staff from November 9, replacing Susie Wiles, who is moving to the Trump political operation. The announcement, made in a post on Trump's social media account on Saturday, November 7, comes days after Republicans suffered major losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress. Miller's appointment places a key architect of the administration's immigration and domestic policy agenda at the centre of the White House's political and administrative operations.