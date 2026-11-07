Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff from November 9, replacing Susie Wiles, who will move to Trump's political operation.
Miller, a longtime Trump adviser, has played a central role in shaping the administration's immigration, border-security and domestic policy agenda.
The leadership change comes after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, setting up a more challenging political environment for Trump.
US President Donald Trump has announced that Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, will become the next White House chief of staff from November 9, replacing Susie Wiles, who is moving to the Trump political operation. The announcement, made in a post on Trump's social media account on Saturday, November 7, comes days after Republicans suffered major losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress. Miller's appointment places a key architect of the administration's immigration and domestic policy agenda at the centre of the White House's political and administrative operations.
The announcement was made on Friday, November 6, US time, with Miller due to take charge on Monday, November 9. The distinction matters because the image's announcement is dated November 6, not November 7.
Who Is Stephen Miller? Trump's Longtime Adviser Takes Over White House Operations
Miller, 40, has been part of Trump's political circle since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he joined as a speechwriter and policy adviser. He subsequently became a senior adviser in Trump's first administration, playing a prominent role in developing the President's immigration and border-security agenda. After Trump left office in January 2021, Miller co-founded America First Legal, a conservative legal organisation that challenged policies introduced by the Biden administration. He returned to the White House in January 2025 as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.
Miller is widely regarded as one of the principal architects of Trump's hardline immigration policies, including efforts to expand deportations, tighten border controls and restrict access to asylum. During Trump's first term, he was closely associated with the administration's zero-tolerance policy at the US-Mexico border, which led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents. In the second administration, his influence has extended beyond immigration to national security, domestic policy and the use of executive authority.
His appointment gives a senior policy adviser with a long-standing relationship with Trump direct responsibility for coordinating the White House staff and managing its daily operations. Miller's promotion is also significant because the chief of staff traditionally acts as a gatekeeper to the President, helps set administrative priorities and coordinates the work of senior officials.
Susie Wiles Moves To Trump's Political Operation After Historic Tenure
Wiles, who became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff when Trump began his second term in January 2025, is moving to the President's political operation. A veteran Republican strategist, she played a central role in Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign and was widely credited with bringing organisational discipline to his political operation. Trump praised her performance in his announcement, saying she had done an outstanding job and thanking her for her service.
In a statement following the announcement, Wiles described her time in the White House as the honour of a lifetime and said her commitment to Trump and his political mission would continue despite the change in role. Miller also praised Wiles, thanking her for her service and friendship. Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly acknowledged her contribution and congratulated Miller on his appointment.
The leadership change comes after the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of Congress. The result leaves Trump facing a legislature controlled by the opposition for the remaining two years of his presidency, potentially complicating his legislative agenda and increasing congressional scrutiny of the administration. Miller's elevation signals that Trump is turning to a trusted adviser as his administration enters a more politically challenging phase.