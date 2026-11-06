Zelenskyy urges Kyiv to adapt to changing US politics.
Ukraine seeks more military aid and stronger air defences.
Trump says a Russia-Ukraine peace deal could be close.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kyiv must adjust to the changing political climate in the US and find ways to maintain dialogue with Washington. He said this was important to secure more foreign aid and strengthen Ukraine’s air defences against Russian attacks.
Speaking to Ukrainian television channel TSN on the sidelines of an Ibero-American summit in Spain, Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed to adjust its approach to Washington after Democrats took control of Congress in the US midterm elections.
"Ukraine has to move forward towards the new political infrastructure in the United States of America," he said.
The next round of US-led negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi next week, as efforts to resolve the conflict continue.
Stressing the need to act quickly, Zelenskyy said Ukraine must work with both parties in Washington and adapt its diplomatic approach to the changing political balance.
"We have to move quickly. Without doubt, we have to unite the bipartisan support that we get. Understanding the power shifts, we should build up our dialogue the right way. I believe we have the chance to increase support."
Trump Says Russia Ukraine Deal Very Close
US President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war could be within reach after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump expressed optimism about a possible breakthrough but did not share details of his discussion with Dmitriev.
“I think we’re going to be very close to settling Russia-Ukraine,” he said.
Trump’s talks with Dmitriev followed a diplomatic event organised by First Lady Melania Trump, where Russian and Ukrainian representatives met to discuss the localised six-day ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky in October. Melania had helped broker the truce, while the US president did not attend the gathering.
Zelenskyy has worked to repair ties with US President Donald Trump, which have often been strained. Relations took a major hit during a February 2025 meeting in the Oval Office, when Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of failing to appreciate American support.